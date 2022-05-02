90 Day Fiance Season 9 American Bilal Hazziez is hiding his wealthy lifestyle from his Trinidadian and Tobagonian fiancée, Shaeeda Sween, by pretending that he lives in his childhood home. The shameful test has fans asking three questions:
1. How much is Bilal’s actual house really worth?
2. Who owns Bilal’s childhood home?
3. Why is Bilal being a complete jerk to a woman that is clearly undeserving of immature relationship games?
I can’t answer the third question, but I can answer the other two!
How much is Bilal’s house worth?
The real estate market over the past year or so has gone completely haywire as prices have skyrocketed in some areas more than 40%. The volatility in the market makes it a little more difficult to gauge exactly what a property is currently worth without actually listing it and fielding offers.
That being said, it is possible to get a ballpark number based on estimates and similar properties that recently sold.
Bilal’s house is in a nice neighborhood in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. It was originally built in 1994 and has 3,084 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.
Zillow has a “Zestimate” of $583,400 for the property with a range of $554,000 – $618,000. The Redfin estimate is $548,322 with a range of $538,000 – $593,000.
Realtor.com provides estimate from three different independent valuation providers:
Quantarium: $543,057
CoreLogic: $564,022
Collateral Analytics: $539,665
Jackson County property records list Bilal as the individual paying the property taxes since at least 1998, but those records list a different living address for Bilal up until this year. Redfin says the property last sold in 2019, but that is the only site that claims it was sold recently.
I don’t know if the house sold in 2019, but it may have been remodeled that year. The Google Street View image taken in February of 2019 shows a trailer full of what looks to be landscaping equipment in the driveway. There is also a work van in the side drive, and the house is missing shutters.
As far as comparables, there was a 3,094 square foot home a half mile away that closed in March with a list price of $459,900. I do not know if it went for more than the asking price.
Who owns Bilal’s childhood home?
According to Jackson County property records, Bilal’s parents, Jabir and Dr. Halalah Hazziez are the owners of his childhood home featured on 90 Day Fiance. (Unfortunately, Jabir Hazziez, Sr. passed away in 2020.)
It’s interesting to note that Bilal’s parents also own the three empty lots behind the childhood home property. Perhaps the family has hopes of building?
The Zestimate for Bilal’s childhood home is $106,100.
To see more of Bilal’s half-million-dollar home, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Here’s Shaeeda seeing the house for the first time after Bilal finally reveals the truth about his actual address:
#90DayFiance Is Bilal's manipulative prank pretending to be poor going to backfire? Does he eventually marry Shaeeda, or does she dump him and head back home? We've got the answer for you! #SPOILER https://t.co/DyB90aopOr pic.twitter.com/91Anv1o6zQ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 1, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com