90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After, and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno isn’t the only member of his family who will be attempting to harvest the American dollar for TLC!
The network just shared details about 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise Season 3 and revealed that Pedro’s mother, Lidia Morel, will be one of the cast members courting an American on the show!
According to the TLC press release, “Pedro and Nicole’s mother Lidia has been set up with Scott whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.” Unfortunately, that is all the information we have on Scott and the couple’s relationship.
Here’s the full statement from TLC on the new season of Love In Paradise, which also includes details on the other five couples to be featured:
90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE: Premieres Monday, April 17 at 8pm ET/PT
It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiance love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away.
First seen in Season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say “I do,” but a past relationship threatens their union.
Famous for intervening in her children’s love lives on THE FAMILY CHANTEL, Pedro and Nicole’s mother Lidia has been set up with Scott whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.
Pregnant Jessica and Juan prepare for a new chapter together, but rumors of infidelity are a cause for concern.
Nudist Jordan likes to bare all, but her partner Everton is anything but open.
Successful doctor April and much-younger Valentin are madly in love, but her dominance is an ongoing problem for him.
And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but will their love survive real world temptations?
Lidia Morel’s dating profile
When The Family Pedro was still relatively new to 90 Day Fiance viewers, we did a profile post on Lidia revealing details about her occupation and also… her online dating profile!
That’s right, we uncovered Lidia’s profile on CaribbeanCupid.com. “I am a person who likes a sense of humor, I like to laugh a lot, I love the adventure of traveling, I like the beach, the mountains,” Lidia’s very brief bio reads.
Here’s a screen cap of her profile:
I will pat myself on the back for this little 90 Day Fianstradamus prediction from that 2018 post:
Hmmmm… Perhaps we will see Mother Pedro on the next season of 90 Day Fiance or Before the 90 Days! If Lidia came to the US, then she could certainly raise her harvesting profits and save a ton of money on TV shipping!
Pedro’s mom Lidia has talked a bit about her dating history on The Family Chantel. “Many years ago, I met my children’s father,” Lidia begins. “And then a year went by and one day he tells me that he has to tell me a secret.” A secret? Lidia definitely knows first-hand what a 90 Day Fiance relationship is like then!
“He tells me that he has two kids,” Lidia continues. “But then, later on, some more time goes by, and I already had my kids. And one day he tells me, ‘I have gone back to the mother of my children.’ And from that moment, he left. And well, I’ve never heard from him again.”
That experience would help explain why Lidia seems paranoid about every relationship her children enter into. “I had to take care of everything,” Lidia says. “The house, the kids, their education. And I don’t want Nicole to go through the same thing that I did.”
I am guessing Lidia’s bad relationship experience with the father of her children is going to come up again on 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise Season 3. Tune in to find out when the new season drops Monday, April 17 at 8/7c! (The press release seems to indicate that Love In Paradise Season 3 will be airing on TLC. I assume it will also be available on Discovery+.)
