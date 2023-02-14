Colt and Vanessa are probably done with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for good because of a serious accident that happened to Colt during filming.
Vanessa shared this information during an Instagram Q & A on February 13, 2013.
Vanessa says she refuses to film anymore and says that it’s “unlikely” Colt will either. The reason? Colt suffered a horrible accident on December 2, 2022 on a trampoline while filming for the show.
Vanessa first shared the news of Colt’s accident on January 7, 2023, about a month after it occurred. She went into detail about his injuries and shared photos from Colt in his hospital bed, but she didn’t explain what happened until now.
What happened to Colt’s leg?
According to Vanessa, Colt’s accident resulted in a dislocated and broken leg. He had to be hospitalized for 2 weeks and have 3 total surgeries.
Colt suffered from a lot of complications from the pain meds, including being unable to use his bladder. He had a catheter installed that he used until at least early January.
There is some information floating online that Colt was injured in a car accident, but we now know that it was a filmed trampoline accident that caused this injury.
Vanessa had to move them from their second story apartment to a ground floor apartment all by herself in a matter of a few days.
His recovery is expected to be 6-8 months and he will need to undergo physical therapy to help him learn how to walk again.
Colt first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with his now ex-wife Larissa Lima. Up until now he has stayed with the franchise ever since, appearing on the shows spinoffs Happily Ever After and The Single Life.
His mother Debbie Johnson has also appeared on the shows, and was featured on Season 3 of The Single Life. It’s unknown if Debbie plans to continue filming with the 90 Day franchise.