LINKS Stephanie Matto’s fart jars, Djokovic denied, The Pope vs. Pets…

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – You’ve probably been hearing a lot about Stephanie Matto’s fart jars lately. The 90 Day Fiance star’s done an admirable job getting folks to discuss her toots at length over the last few days, after announcing she’s no longer going to sell them. Given that she was a stripper named Kitty before she was a reality star and fartrepreneur, it’s no wonder that Stephanie’s hustle game is strong
CELEBITCHY – This story about men’s tennis #1 Novak Djokovic being held and interrogated at the Melbourne airport is *wild*. Apparently Djokovic, who’s trying to play the Australian Open in a couple of weeks, may have lied about his vaccination status. So the Australian Border Police are refusing to let him into the country, and the whole thing is now an international incident
THE BLAST – With his latest decree, Pope Francis managed to piss off both parents *and* pet owners. That’s truly some efficient infallibility. Especially when you remember that Pope Francis, who’s been a legitimate critic of capitalism and economic inequality, doesn’t seem to realize that couples sometimes choose pets over kids because they can’t afford the latter
JEZEBEL – “If Golden Globes Are Awarded But No One Is Around to See Them, Did the Show Really Happen At All? The 2022 ceremony won’t have stars, a red carpet, reporters, or NBC cameras. Maybe it’s time to just call it a day?
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson and Kanye West is dating Julia Fox, because two of the most famous people in the world will gladly fuck below their pay grade to out-petty each other. But it turns out Pete and Julia may have dated and / or smashed a few years ago, so the whole situation is getting an especially silly sloppy seconds vibe
GO FUG YOURSELF – This is one of the nicest Betty White tributes I’ve seen. And, in typically terrific GFY fashion, it comes with a fantastic + extensive Betty White photo gallery, stretching all the way back to the 50s
DLISTED – Prince Andrew would really appreciate it if the court would just throw out Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit against him and forget the whole thing. Unfortunately for Prince Antiperspirant, that’s “not likely” to happen and the case will almost surely go to trial
REALITY TEA – NeNe Leakes sold the Atlanta-area house she shared with her husband Gregg Leakes following Gregg’s passing last September. Somehow, despite the red-hot real estate market and NeNe’s celebrity appeal, she had to cut the price twice before landing a buyer
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Hoyeon Jung, the breakout star of Squid Game, covers the February issue of Vogue. This is a surprise but not a surprise…because, well, Hoyeon is not a western star. Everyone may have watched Squid Game but she is not a household name”
PAJIBA – Finally, it sounds like there’s a truly bonkers story behind The King’s Daughter, the Pierce Brosnan-Kaya Scodelario movie coming out in a couple of weeks. Turns out this movie has actually been completed and sitting on a shelf for almost seven years? Also, there’s this: The King’s Daughter “tells the story of how King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality led him to capture a mermaid”
