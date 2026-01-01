|

90 DAY FIANCE Liz WOODs was arrested in 2025 for DUI

ByStarcasm Staff

Reports circulating that #90dayfiance’s Liz Woods had a DUI arrest last January. We can confirm this to be true. Liz was arrested on January 10, 2025. There is no mug shot.

This information surfaced from a Reddit comment which read: “My friend used to work with Liz from 90 Day Fiance, and she told me she had gotten a DUI earlier this year, and I couldn’t believe it until I saw the report! Holy cow she blew 3 times over the limit and was driving on the wrong side of the freeway!”

Report documents via Shabooty

Liz was booked for a DUI with no priors.

The details listed in the Reddit comment stating that she was pulled over for driving on the wrong side of the road and had a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit are corroborated by the police report.




