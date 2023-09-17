90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans have some issues with how Statler Riley has gone about courting her British bae, Dempsey Wilkinson. However, there is one thing Statler did that absolutely everyone agrees was bloody perfect — renting a Scottish castle!
As revealed on the show, Statler booked a renovated castle near Edinburgh. The accommodations looked AMAZING on screen, and also seemed a bit over-the-top for just two people — especially when one of them lives in a caravan and the other is aggressively trying to move into said caravan.
How much did Statler’s Scottish castle cost?
The Scottish castle rented by Statler is called Fenton Tower. It was originally built in 1570, but was demolished in 1650. It was restored in 2002 and is currently available via the property’s website and Airbnb.
The “castle” itself features 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. According to the Airbnb listing at the time of this post, Fenton Tower costs $2,740 a night to rent. 👀
The Airbnb listing doesn’t include any information about booking just part of the castle. However, there is a post on the property’s Instagram account from June, 2021 revealing they are apparently open to splitting it up on occasion:
Based on what we saw on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it appears Statler and Dempsey had the entire castle to themselves. (It would be hard to imagine other guests willing to tolerate a full camera crew occupying the common spaces.) My guess is that Statler worked out a deal with production that allowed for the film crew to stay at the castle as well. That is purely speculation though!
If you’re curious to know more about Fenton Tower, here are a couple excerpts about the castle from the Airbnb listing, as well as some additional photos from Instagram:
Fenton Tower is a magnificent, fortified 16th Century tower located just 20 miles east of Edinburgh between Gullane and North Berwick, which has been meticulously restored to provide luxury accommodation for up to 12 people.
A visit to Fenton Tower, whether it is for one night, or one month, will never be forgotten. Simple luxury and comfortable surroundings will make your stay so wonderful you simply won’t want to leave. The accommodation is spread over five elegant floors, all inter-linked with two spiral staircases. The first staircase leads you to the third floor, where as the second takes you to the very top of the Tower and out onto the battlements where you can take in the breath-taking views of the East Lothian countryside and the stunning Lammermuir Hills beyond.
