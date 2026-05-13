90 DAY FIANCÉ Shea McGuire boating under the influence arrest details EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé star Shea McGuire doesn’t hide the fact that he likes to have a good time.

“It’s always five o’clock somewhere,” Shea said in his intro, “so you’re always gonna catch me having some fun.”

Shea also reveals that his Filipino fiancée Anabelle is not fully aware of the extent to which he likes to party — especially when he’s out on the lake.

“When we’re partying, I mean, sometimes it gets a little bit wild, and things happen that, you know, may be a little out of line in some people’s books,” Shea explains. “But, you know, kind of like Vegas, what happens at the lake, stays at the lake.”

Unfortunately for Shea, not everything that happens at the lake stays at the lake. Starcasm can exclusively reveal Shea’s lake partying ways resulted in an arrest in Florida in 2021.

SHEA MCGUIRE ARRESTED FOR BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

According to court records, Shea McGuire was arrested for boating under the influence in Florida in July of 2021. He was also cited for refusal to submit to a blood, breath or urine test, as well as improper lights.

Late in the evening on July 3, Florida Wildlife Commission officers on Henderson Lake near Inverness conducted a stop of Shea’s pontoon boat for improper navigation lights.

As the officers got closer to the boat, they “observed the operator switch places with another occupant within the vessel.”

Police made contact with Shea, whom they identified as the operator, and asked him to retrieve the boat’s safety equipment.

More from the arrest affidavit:

While doing so, the defendant was slow to respond to my request and attempted to retrieve the equipment from the sitting position. When the defendant stood up to retrieve the safety equipment, he could not locate it and had to receive help from others on board. As the safety inspection was conducted, we observed that the defendant was unstable on his feet. When questioned if he had consumed any alcohol, the defendant then stated “Yeah I’ve been drinking.” I could detect the odor of alcohol coming from the defendant as he spoke to me. At that time I asked the defendant to step aboard my vessel in order to perform field sobriety tasks. As the defendant boarded my vessel, he lost his balance and had to be assisted by lieutenant Jones. I informed the defendant that I was now requesting him to perform field sobriety tasks.

During questioning, Shea “failed to remain in his seated position with his feet shoulder width apart and with his hands at his sides,” as instructed by the officer.

The officer began the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, at which point Shea stated he did not want to perform any of the field sobriety tasks.

Shea McGuire was arrested and the boat was released to another occupant on the vessel.

Shea later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of reckless operation of a vehicle. He was placed on six months probation and was required to perform 25 hours of community service. He was also required to take a boater safety course and submit to a substance abuse evaluation.

A petition for termination of Shea’s probation was filed in May of 2022.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com