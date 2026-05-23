90 DAY FIANCÉ Patrick Mendes sued for $141k debt prior to divorce filing EXCLUSIVE

It appears 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes was swimming in debt when he filed for divorce from wife Thais Mendes on May 20. According to court documents, Patrick was sued by two credit card companies and a bank last year for debts totaling more than $141,000.

The three civil suits were filed within a nine-week period between February and April of 2025.

The first complaint was filed by American Express on February 6, 2025. According to the documents, Patrick racked up $28,621.53 using the credit account “for the acquisition of goods and services, cash advances, and balance transfers.”

A default judgment in favor of American Express was entered on September 2 in the amount of $28,969.63.

Truist Bank (doing business as Lightstream) filed their own complaint four days after American Express. According to that filing, Patrick took out a loan from Lightstream. At the time of the filing on February 6, 2025, he owed $82,684.02.

The documents do not provide any information about the type of loan or what it may have been for. The Lightstream website indicates they provide loans for a wide range of things, including cars, weddings, home improvements, and PreK-12 financing.

A default judgment was entered against Patrick in this case on August 4. The total of the default judgment with interest, costs, and fees was $85,188.73.

On April 10, 2025, JPMorgan Chase Bank filed their complaint in regards to a credit account Patrick hadn’t made a payment on since February of 2024. The total amount owed on the account when it was “charged off” by JPMorgan Chase Bank in September of 2024 was $30,016.32.

A default judgment for $30,016.32 was filed against Patrick on June 25, 2025.

Despite the massive amount of debt Patrick Mendes owes, there is no indication he has filed for bankruptcy. Perhaps he is waiting until after the divorce is finalized?

Patrick and Thais Mendes will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, and I have to assume Patrick’s finances will be brought up. The new season premieres Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on TLC.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com