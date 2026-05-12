Will LeAnn Rimes be joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

“I hope it’s true about ‘RHOBH.’ I mean she got everything else of mine — husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses — she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all,” Brandi Glanville.

Rumors that country singer LeAnn Rimes might be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are circulating only after gossip accounts and podcast discussions suggested Rimes’ name was being “floated” for a future season of RHOBH. Former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay even said she would welcome the singer to the Bravo franchise.

Rimes quickly shut the rumors down herself. In response to the online chatter, she commented that reality television drama was not for her, joking that her acting role on ABC’s ‘9-1-1: Nashville’already provided enough chaos. Multiple outlets later reported that there were no serious casting discussions involving the singer.

The speculation reignited the long-running tension between Rimes and Glanville, whose history dates back to the highly publicized 2009 affair between Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian.

At the time, Cibrian was married to Glanville, while Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet. The scandal became a major storyline connected to Glanville’s years on RHOBH.

After the casting rumors surfaced, Glanville posted a sarcastic message on social media, saying Rimes had already taken “everything else” from her and “might as well just be a housewife.”

#RHOBH