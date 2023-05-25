90 DAY FIANCÉ See Tiffany Franco as a bridesmaid in little sister’s wedding

Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way had a fun role as bridesmaid in her little sister’s wedding.
Read more to see the beautiful photos from the event…
Tiffany Franco
Tiffany Franco was first featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when she went to meet her then-love Ronald Smith in his homeland of South Africa.
Because Smith had a criminal past it was likely that he wouldn’t be approved for the K-1 Visa needed to come to America. Franco would have to relocate to another country if she wanted to be with Robert.
The pair didn’t last because Robert Smith never changed his antics – rumored to have stolen money from Franco, their relationship was an immediate mess upon meeting. The two did have a daughter, Carley Rose, however, before calling it quits.
90 Day weight loss
The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star went through a major transformation since she was first featured on the series. After childbirth, the makeup artist and reality tv personality lost over 80 lbs. thanks to plastic surgery.
Franco’s “revenge bod” is thanks to a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, a form of bariatric weight loss surgery that left her looking mighty svelte.
Recently she was seen showing off her smaller figure for her little sister’s wedding in which Tiffany was honored with the role of bridesmaid.
Tiffany Franco’s sister Laura gets married
Tiffany Franco’s little sister Laura was featured a few times on the 90 Days series, but she was definitely the star when she got married to video creator William Udy.
Now Laura Udy, the gorgeous bride had her wedding at Springfield Manor Winery, Distillery and Brewery in Thurmont, Maryland.
Sister Tiffany was happy to play the supporting role, acting as part of the bridal party along with 4 other friends of Laura. The group of girls all wore a pale, dusty seafoam color in dresses of all unique styles.
The groom and groomsmen wore navy suits and represented the lighter blue/green with their ties and boutonnières.
Udy was especially grateful for her sister’s participation, posting a sweet birthday tribute to Franco after the event in which she referred to “Titi” as “amazing.”
Congrats to the Udys on their nuptials!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com