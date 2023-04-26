Olivia Hopkins, the daughter of 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After star Molly Hopkins, has pleaded guilty to multiple probation violations after she reportedly tested positive for Fentanyl in early March.
Court records indicate Olivia signed off on a Consent Order Revoking Probation earlier today.
“The Defendant is HEREBY REVOKED to serve 45 days in the custody of the Cherokee County Jail,” the document reads. “The defendant shall receive credit since 4/4/2023. Upon the service of 45 days, the balance of the defendant’s sentence is terminated.”
VINE indicates that Olivia was released from jail custody earlier today after being listed as in custody since her arrest on April 4. VINE also states “sentence served” under “custody detail,” even though Olivia doesn’t appear to have served the full 45 days in jail.
Olivia was serving 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to simple battery in March stemming from an altercation with her mother, Molly Hopkins, in October of 2020. According to the original warrant, Olivia “struck [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg.”
The warrant that resulted in Olivia’s most recent arrest listed just 3 probation violations. However, Olivia admitted to no fewer than nine violations on the Consent Order Revoking Probation document. Those violations included the positive drug test, as well as numerous unpaid fines and fees.
Here is the complete list of Olivia Hopkins’ probation violations:
1. The Defendant failed to report to the Probation Officer as directed on 03/28/23, such being a violation of General Condition of Probation #5.
2. The Defendant failed to complete 40 hours of community service work at the rate of not less than 8 hours per week. As of 04/07/23, the Defendant has completed a total of 0 hours of community service work, such being a violation of Special Condition of Probation #1.
3. The Defendant failed to provide proof of enrollment in a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days, such being a violation of Special Condition of Probation #2.
4. The Defendant was in possession of fentanyl by consumption on or about 03/01/23, and tested positive for said substance on a Cherokee Probation Services administered drug screen on 03/01/23. Positive test results were later confirmed by QLabs on 03/07/23, such being a violation of Special Condition of Probation #3.
5. The Defendant failed to submit to a drug/alcohol screen at the Cherokee County Drug Lab on 03/01/23, 03/12/23, 03/16/23, and 04/02/23, such being a violation of Special Condition of Probation #3.
6. The Defendant failed to pay fines/surcharges at the rate of $84.00 per month as directed by the Probation Officer. As of 04/07/23, the Defendant is $250.00 in arrears and has a a fine balance due of $500.00, such being a violation of General Condition of Probation #1.
7. The Defendant failed to pay Probation fees at the rate of $41.00 per month as ordered by the Court. As of 04/07/23, the Defendant is $123.00 in arrears on Probation fees, such being a violation of the General Condition of Probation b.
8. The Defendant failed to pay the Crime Victim’s Emergency Fund Fee at the rate of $9.00 per month as ordered by the Court. As of 04/07/23, the Defendant is $27.00 in arrears on Crime Victim’s Emergency Fund Fees, such being a violation of General Condition of Probation c.
9. The Defendant failed to pay drug/alcohol testing fees as ordered by the Court. As of 04/07/23, the Defendant is $15.00 in arrears on drug/alcohol testing fees, such being a violation of the Special Condition of Probation #3.
Molly Hopkins and daughter Olivia altercation
Less than a week before her April arrest, Olivia filed a motion to withdraw her guilty plea in regards to the initial simple battery charge. As mentioned above, that charge stemmed from an altercation between Olivia and her mother, Molly Hopkins.
Olivia’s motion lists the following grounds for withdrawing her plea:
Defendant’s attorney, Jeffrey M. Heller, was ineffective;
Defendant’s plea was not knowingly and voluntarily made;
Defendant’s plea was not supported by a factual basis;
Defendant was under undue force/intimidation at the time of her plea.
Olivia may have a hard time getting her motion accepted thanks to a live stream she did soon after the altercation with Molly in which she trashes her mother and seemingly admits to assaulting her.
In the video, reposted recently by @merrypants on Instagram (and included below), Olivia says it was “20 years of abuse and neglect” growing up with Molly as her mother.
“I never wanted to fight my mom,” Olivia reveals, “but at the end of the day I’ve never felt one ounce of respect for my mother.”
Later in the stream, Olivia admits that she did do something wrong, although she doesn’t state specifics. “I’m accepting responsibility for what I did,” she confesses. “That was wrong, OK? That was wrong of me to do. But, I’m accepting responsibility, and I did that — I’m not saying I didn’t do that.”
Here is a long video re-post of Olivia’s stream, followed by some clipped highlights:
