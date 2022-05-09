90 DAY FIANCE Are Kara and Guillermo married? SPOILER

90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Castillo appear to be getting off on the wrong foot after his arrival in the United States.
23-year-old Venezuelan Guillermo is hoping to set some boundaries and set aside some virtual personal space with a new computer, but 29-year-old Virginian Kara shoots down the idea due to budgetary concerns. The argument over finances looks to be just the first of many issues the young couple will face during the 90 days they have to decide whether or not to get married.
Do Kara and Guillermo get married?
For those 90 Day Fiance viewers who are a bit impatient and not averse to spoilers, we can reveal whether or not Kara and Guillermo get married or not.
In Touch was given access to the Virginia Wedding Registry filing that shows Kara and Guillermo were officially married on July 23, 2021 in Albemarle County. The wedding was a civil ceremony officiated by the Chief Deputy Sheriff of Charlottesville.
The document confirms that this is the first marriage for both Kara and Guillermo. It also shows that the newlyweds share an address in Kara’s hometown of Ruckersville, Virginia.
The document does not reveal whether or not Kara elected to take on Guillermo’s last name(s) or remain Kara Bass.
Congratulations to Kara and Guillermo! Being a seasoned veteran of every season of every 90 Day Fiance show, I know that liking a cast member early in the season will most certainly be something I regret. However, I really like Kara and Guillermo and I hope they are able to live out their happily ever after!
[I should note that I believe the “Kara cougar” angle is being a bit overplayed as part of the couple’s story line. Jibri (29) and Miona (23) are the exact same ages, but the gap is barely even mentioned on the show.]
To watch the couple’s sure-to-be rocky road heading to the altar, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and streaming on discovery+.
