90 Day Fiance Season 1 star Michael Eloshway is currently facing multiple child p0rnography possession charges. The 41-year-old was initially indicted on June 15, and then arraigned on June 28.
After his arraignment, Eloshway was released on $20,000 bond with a list of standard conditions that included not violating crimes, no changing address or telephone number without notice, submitting any required DNA samples, and appearing for required court appearances.
The list of bond conditions also mandated no computer or internet access outside of work without approval and no contact with people under the age of 18 (other than his daughter and interaction with workers).
Another condition of Eloshway’s bond is that he is required to “participate in the Home Detention component of the location monitoring program and abide by all Requirements of the program which will include: Location monitoring technology at the disclosure of the officer.”
Michael Eloshway lost his job
On July 23, Michael Eloshway’s attorney filed a motion to modify the home detention condition of his bond. The motion reveals that “as a result of the indictment,” Eloshway “was terminated from his employment.”
The motion also reveals that Eloshway is the primary caregiver for his and wife Aziza Eloshway’s four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and his sister is currently battling stage four cancer.
From the motion:
Defendant requests that the Home Detention be removed. He is not seeking a modification regarding the remaining conditions.
The Home Detention provision restricts him to his residence at all times except for employment, education, religious services, medical substance abuse, or mental health treatment, attorney visits, court appearances, court ordered obligations, or other activities as pre-approved by pretrial services.
Defendant, as a result of the indictment, was terminated from his employment. He is currently the primary childcare provider for his minor child. Defendant Is currently unable to properly care for his minor child within the home detention restrictions. He would like to be able to take his young child to visit with his parents who live in the Cleveland area, and to be able to assist them in their care of defendant’s sister who is battling Stage Four Cancer.
There are obviously personal needs to be addressed including grocery shopping etc. Additionally, defendant needs to be able to freely seek employment.
Defendant is not a flight risk and has no prior criminal history. Defendant respectfully requests that the Home Detention bond condition be eliminated.
The judge in the case has yet to rule on the motion.
Michael Eloshway trial date set
In addition to the motion to modify the home detention condition of Eloshway’s bond, his attorney also filed a motion for a continuance. The court granted the motion.
Counsel has represented to this Court that additional time is needed to review the vast amount of discovery, conduct investigation, and adequately prepare for trial.
Given the above, it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation within the time limits of 18 U.S.C. §3161. The failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice and would deny counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.
Michael Eloshway’s pretrial has been set for December 13, 2023 and his trial is currently scheduled for January 29, 2024.
Michael Eloshway charges
According to the federal indictment, Michael Eloshway is charged with two felony counts of child p0rn possession. We do not have a lot of details about the specific photos and/or videos allegedly in Eloshway’s possession, but we do have some information from the indictment.
Michael Eloshway was charged with Possession of Child Porn0graphy after the grand jury determined “Michael J. Eloshway did knowingly possess a black HP Desktop computer that contained child porn0graphy as defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2256(8)…and at least one image involved in the offense involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B).”
Eloshway was also charged with Receipt and Distribution of Visual Depictions of Real Minors Engaged In Sexually Explicit Conduct. The grand jury determined “Michael J. Eloshway did knowingly receive and distribute, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, numerous computer files, which files contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”
Aziza and Mike Eloshway updates
Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway have remained together after their marriage featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 1.
In September of 2018, Aziza announced she was pregnant with their first child. The first-time mom-to-be made the announcement with a gallery of three maternity photos shared on Instagram. “Mom&Dad❤️2019???” she captioned the gallery.
On January 14, 2019, Aziza gave birth to a baby girl. “Our Princess has arrived!” Mike captioned an Instagram photo of himself with his baby girl. “Welcome Olivia Joan, born 1/14! Great job, mommy!”
For those of you needing a refresher on Mike and Elisha, here is their 90 Day Fiancé cast bio from TLC:
Mike and Aziza met on an international language learning website. Mike wanted to learn Russian for an upcoming trip, and Aziza wanted to learn English. The site paired them up, and they began speaking to each other regularly online.
Mike visited Aziza in Russia, and after spending 6 days together, the two decided to get married.
As a full-time student, Aziza has never had to take care of anything but her studies.
With Mike eager to start a family, Aziza will face a steep learning curve as she leaves the comforts of her familiar culture, sheltered life and studies for a new world filled with first experiences and a whole lot of pressure.
