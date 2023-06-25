90 Day Fiance Season 1 star Michael Eloshway has been charged in federal court with two counts of possessing child porn0graphy.
The 42-year-old former reality star was indicted in the District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division on June 15. Michael has been charged with one count of Possession of Child Porn0graphy and one count of Receipt and Distribution of Visual Depictions of Real Minors Engaged In Sexually Explicit Conduct.
We do not have a lot of details about the specific allegations against Michael, only the information provided in the grand jury indictment. From the indictment:
COUNT 1
Receipt and Distribution of Visual Depictions of Real Minors Engaged In Sexually Explicit Conduct, 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(2)
The Grand Jury charges:
From on or about February 13, 2022 to on or about March 27, 2023, in the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, and elsewhere, Defendant MICHAEL J. ELOSHWAY did knowingly receive and distribute, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, numerous computer files, which files contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and which files had been shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, as defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2256(2), in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(2).
COUNT 2
Possession of Child Porn0graphy, 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(5)(B)
The Grand Jury further charges:
On or about May 9, 2023, in the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Defendant MICHAEL J. ELOSHWAY did knowingly possess a black HP Desktop computer that contained child porn0graphy as defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2256(8), which child porn0graphy had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, and which was produced using materials which had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, and at least one image involved in the offense involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B).
According to the federal statutes, if Michael is found guilty of the Receipt and Distribution count he “shall be fined under this title and imprisoned not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years.”
If found guilty of Count 2, Michael “shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.” In summary, it appears Michael is facing 5-20 years in prison if convicted.
Michael has an arraignment scheduled for June 28.
Aziza and Mike Eloshway have a daughter
Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway have remained together after their marriage featured on 90 Day Fiance Season 1.
In September of 2018, Aziza announced she was pregnant with their first child. The first-time mom-to-be made the announcement with a gallery of three maternity photos shared on Instagram. “Mom&Dad❤️2019???” she captioned the gallery.
On January 14, 2019, Aziza gave birth to a baby girl. “Our Princess has arrived!” Mike captioned an Instagram photo of himself with his baby girl. “Welcome Olivia Joan, born 1/14! Great job, mommy!”
For those of you needing a refresher on Mike and Elisha, here is their 90 Day Fiance cast bio from TLC:
Mike and Aziza met on an international language learning website. Mike wanted to learn Russian for an upcoming trip, and Aziza wanted to learn English. The site paired them up, and they began speaking to each other regularly online.
Mike visited Aziza in Russia, and after spending 6 days together, the two decided to get married.
As a full-time student, Aziza has never had to take care of anything but her studies.
With Mike eager to start a family, Aziza will face a steep learning curve as she leaves the comforts of her familiar culture, sheltered life and studies for a new world filled with first experiences and a whole lot of pressure.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com