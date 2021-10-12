90 Day Fiance couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio confirmed rumors that they have called it quits with wildly varying statements.
Michael shared the news in a very positive and complimentary Instagram post earlier today in which he seems to place blame for the break up largely on the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” Michael wrote. “Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics.”
Michael continued with the coronavirus metaphor: “Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.” The split confirmation comes just a few weeks after we broke the news that Michael’s home is currently in foreclosure with a mediation hearing scheduled for November 4.
Here is the wedding photo shared by Michael followed by his full statement:
Michael Jessen’s break up statement
A quick break from my social media break to say….
#HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo ♥️♥️🎂🎂🥂🥂
Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.
Your experiences in life have developed in you a resilience, self-reliance, and independence that allows you to survive, and even thrive, under almost any circumstance. You also possess a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together. Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside.
I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities. All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be. The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me.
I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness.
My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you.
I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together.
My heart is broken.
With Love,
Michael
“But love, love will tear us apart again.” – Ian Curtis/Joy Division
“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there.” – Rumi
Juliana Custodio’s break up statement
Juliana shared her break up confirmation after Michael posted his, and she didn’t seem to happy with the rosy picture he was trying to paint. Here is Juliana’s full statement, which was accompanied by the caption: “After the storm comes a rainbow 🌈.”
Happy 2 year anniversary and the couple of years together, Michael
As you well said, only our second anniversary and our last. You pointed the Covid-19 as one of the reasons we are not longer together, but we all know that there are more than that.
I am grateful for all the lessons and the moments we got to spend together and the beautiful memories with your family.
As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the Covid was a hard time but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different.
As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.
I needed to leave because I wasn’t recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you.
But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important, and I want to be happy.
You say I have found “someone new” but the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do.
I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me.
Girls and boys, if you’re in a relationship with you’re not happy and you know it doesn’t matter what you do, this will not work out, stand up for yourself!
Don’t afraid to live your best life because you’re afraid of what people will think. You are the only person that know what you’ve been through.
Everyone deserves respect, protection, understanding, love and kindness.
Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.
Someone who values you wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you.
No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.
Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want.
Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be!
I wish you all the best MJ
Peace and happiness to everyone ❤️
90 Day Fiance cast respond to Michael and Juliana split
Several cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise responded to Michael’s break up announcement with supportive messages in the comments. Here are some examples so far:
DAVID TOBOROWSKY: So sorry to read this and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to you 🙏
ROBERT SPRINGS: Sorry to hear this say strong I’m only a phone call away if you need me.
LARISSA DOS SANTOS LIMA: Wish both you guys peace and understanding in this new journey. Love @julianacustodiooo she’s strong and hardworking woman. You are a good man Michael.
CORTNEY REARDANZ: Sorry to hear this ❤️😢
PAUL STAEHLE: Sorry to hear this your in our prayers.
LAURA JALLALI: Very sorry Michael, better days are ahead just take it one day at a time.
Juliana Custodio’s previous break up hint
Juliana is currently in Europe and has been for some time. In addition to deleting Michael from her Instagram feed, she also fueled separation rumors with a since deleted TikTok video last month.
“Everybody keep asking me if I’m still married,” Juliana said at the beginning of the clip. “This really is truly hard, and I’m not ready to talk through yet.”
“If you guys find out, you guys gonna hate me, forever. Everybody’s gonna hate me,” Juliana added. “That’s why I’m being a little weird.”
#90DayFiance Michael Jessen's house goes into foreclosure and his wife Juliana addresses break up rumors while traveling around Europe. https://t.co/4iBj1beZ2d pic.twitter.com/rE2qmnH3cj
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 26, 2021
Michael’s foreclosure, ex-wife Sarah owes $34k
Michael mentions in his statement that “all of us were completely drained” by the pandemic, and that appears to include Michael’s ex-wife Sarah.
According to multiple reports, Sarah and her new husband moved in with Michael and Juliana in their 3,904 square foot home that Michael purchased in July of 2019 for $1,195,000. As we previously reported, the home is currently in foreclosure after Michael allegedly stopped making payments in April of 2020.
In addition to the problems making mortgage payments, it appears that Sarah is having some issues with a credit card as well. In October of last year, Sarah was sued for $37,180.37 that she owed on her American Express credit card.
There was a payment made on the account in the sum of $3,000 before a default judgment was issued in the amount of $34,180.37 plus $425.80 in “Plaintiff’s Costs” on July 8, 2021. That was exactly one week after foreclosure proceedings were filed on Michael’s house. Sarah was ordered to pay $35 a week beginning on August 11, 2021.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com