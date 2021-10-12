A real life version of the popular Netflix show Squid Game is happening today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 30 participants organized into two 15-member sessions will compete while wearing green tracksuits like in the show, but how close to the brutal fictional show are they going to get?
Thankfully, there will be no violence, death, and also no prize money, although there will be prizes. The Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates organized the event.
Out of the six games featured on the show, the participants will compete in “Red Light, Green Light,” “Honeycomb” (which features the popular Korean street candy called Dalgona,) challenges, “Marbles” and “Ddakji” (the paper-flipping game that’s used to recruit players.) Games that won’t be played are “Squid Game” itself, and the glass square game.
To add to the ambiance of the games, workers at the event will be wearing the pink outfits with circle, square, and triangle masks.