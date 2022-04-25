Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance beekeeper baes Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu as they welcomed a baby boy this week via a surrogate in Ukraine!
Anna shared the news on Instagram moments ago, including details on the amazing story of retrieving their son from inside the borders of Ukraine.
“Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son!” Anna captioned a gallery of photos featuring their very little bundle of joy. (Gallery included below.) “Gokhan John. He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early,” she continued. “He’s doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches.”
Anna revealed last summer that she and Mursel were using a surrogate in Ukraine. She shared an update in January revealing that their surrogate was pregnant with a boy. This was all before the Russian invasion of the country.
Unfortunately, the surrogate remained in Ukraine to give birth, and that meant Anna and Mursel had to go into Ukraine while the war was raging to retrieve their baby! In a plot twist straight out of Hollywood, the couple discovered that Mursel’s visa would allow him entry into Ukraine, but he would not be able to get back out. As a result, Anna had to go in alone! Well, thankfully, not completely alone.
Anna revealed in her galley caption that she was assisted by Project Dynamo, an amazing organization that has helped Americans and American allies escape from Afghanistan and Ukraine. The organization is inspired by Operation Dynamo, the movement that evacuated allied soldiers during World War II from the beaches of Dunkirk. It is run by civilian volunteers and is a donor-funded non-profit.
Here is Anna’s recap of her harrowing journey as she and Project Dynamo took on the role of stork:
Anna Campisi retrieves her baby from Ukraine
“We want to shout out to an amazing non-profit group, Dynamo Project. Upon arrival to Poland we spoke with the group to start logistics of our travel into Ukraine. They asked to see Mursel’s Schengen Visa to see if it was a one entry or multi entry visa. We found out it was a one time entry visa.
“So from there the plan was for Mursel to stay in Poland. If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn’t be allowed to leave. So I had to go into Ukraine alone.
“Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn’t have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time. We left Warsaw with Project Dynamo, they crossed us across the border by foot and then transported us to a safer hotel. The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine.
“On our way back to the hotel, they told me Mursel was transported to the hospital via ambulance, due to heart pain. A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn’t be lost in the shuffle. Then I was transported to the border and walked across into Poland with the baby. They got me to the hospital where Mursel was. The tests came back that his heart was ok and bloodwork came back ok. So we went back to Warsaw after. Dynamo Project helped with that also.
“This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they’ve moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them! This is a non-profit group that relies on donations to help with their missions to get people out! If you’d like to donate go to Dynamoproject.org @dynamoproject.org #ukraine #warinukraine #surrogacy @projectdynamo”
Anna added that she was able to meet her surrogate while in Ukraine. “Our surrogate is also doing well!” Anna wrote. “I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”
Congratulations to Anna and Mursel! The new addition means Anna will have four boys in her life — five if you count Mursel. 😉 As fans of the show are aware, Anna has three sons from a prior relationship: Joey, Gino and Leo.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com