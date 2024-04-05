Three years before 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 star and American Idol Season 19 top 14 finalist Evelyn Cormier announced she was divorcing her Spanish husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, she filmed a music video with a male model named Nicholas Vogt. In what Evelyn describes as her “favorite plot twist of 2024,” she reveals that she and Nicholas are now dating!
Evelyn released a music video for her song “Nickels and Dimes” in March of 2018. “The music video features Evelyn and a male model named Nick Vogt and it documents snapshots of a former relationship as Evelyn’s metaphorical lyrics compare their time together to the seasons,” Starcasm wrote at the time.
Here’s the full music video:
Starcasm also foreshadowed a potential romantic connection between Evelyn and Nick — we were just a few years early:
If you’re a big 90 Day Fiancé fan like me, then you are probably thinking ahead and wondering if perhaps Evelyn choosing a sexy young male co-star for her video might have caused some tension with her husband David — assuming that Evelyn and David are returning for Happily Ever After or another TLC show. (I’m sorry if that potential story line gives you ‘Hoy Se Bebe’ flashbacks because you suffer from Paost Traumatic Stress Disorder.)
Whether or not David was upset at being supplanted at Evelyn’s side in the music video, he did have at least a small role in the project as he was credited with the graphic design for the single.
Here’s a photo of Evelyn and Nick on set together that she shared on Facebook in March of 2018:
“Who’s Nick and where’s hubby?” asked one follower in the comments.
“Nick is a model who was hired to act in my video,” Evelyn replied, “and my husband, David is with his father, at our house. 😊💕🌹”
#90DayFiance and #AmericanIdol star Evelyn Cormier reportedly confirmed during an Instagram live session last night that she and husband David Vázquez Zermeño are getting divorced. https://t.co/DaHT7rkjT8
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 30, 2021
Evelyn Cormier dating Nicholas Vogt
Evelyn revealed she and Nick are now dating with an Instagram gallery post on Sunday. The gallery included a brief clip from the “Nickels and Dimes” music video as well as two recent photos of Evelyn and Nick together:
“My favorite plot twist of 2024,” Evelyn captioned the gallery, adding a red heart emoji.
If you’re wanting to see a little more of Nick — as in LITERALLY see a lot more of Nick — here are some of his modeling photos:
It’s unclear how long Evelyn and Nick have been dating. It’s also unclear when Evelyn broke things off with her previous boyfriend, Harrison Holland. Evelyn and Harrison went public with their relationship in June of last year.
Congratulations to Evelyn and Nick! If the couple finds a happily ever after that includes marriage and kids, they will certainly have a wonderful story to tell about how they first met!
