90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem’s wedding planner Douglas “DJ Doug” Wooten was arrested for murder and additional charges in January after the shooting death of 54-year-old Carlos Ramirez. Doug has remained behind bars since his arrest.
As if facing years in prison wasn’t bad enough, Doug says his situation has been made worse after a local sheriff prevented Doug from receiving treatment for a broken foot that he suffered prior to his arrest.
According to court documents filed by Doug on September 9, he got x-rays on his foot soon after being arrest in January. The x-rays determined that his foot was “broken/busted up.” Doug visited a specialist who said that Doug needed surgery to repair his foot. The procedure required the local sheriff to sign off on it, but when asked, the sheriff allegedly informed the jail nurse that Doug had been “released” from the doctor’s care.
“I’ve been walking around on a hurt foot that wasn’t fixed for 8 months,” Doug writes in the court filing. He states that his demands are to “take actions for pain and suffering. As well as make sure inmates in the future are taking [sic] care of properly.”
A judge ruled that Doug’s lawsuit would be allowed to proceed “in forma pauperis” on October 6. That means that the case will proceed even though Doug doesn’t have enough money to pay the full cost.
Here is Doug’s summary of his allegations from the Statement of Claim:
“I broke my foot prior to being arrested on January 8, 2021. Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept. was aware of the problem. Being housed at Appling Co. Detention Center, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept. had scheduled an x-ray on site at Appling Detention Center and results of x-ray showed my right foot was broken/busted up.
“Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept scheduled me an appointment at Bone and Joint Institute of South GA…The doctor said I needed surgery. This was in February, a month after my x-ray that Sheriff Preston Bohannon had to sign off for me to have surgery a month later. In March I went back for another follow up visit and the doctor said my foot hasn’t gotten any better, that I still needed surgery, that Preston Bohannon of Jeff Davis Sheriff Dept. needed to sign off on my surgery, that he would fax paperwork to Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept. to Preston Bohannon.
“Sheriff Preston Bohannon never signed off for me to have surgery. Nurse Sierra McRae at Appling Detention Center told me when she checked on the status Sheriff Preston Bohannon said I had been released from the doctor and no meds could be given for my foot.
“[Name redacted] my mother called several times and talked with Sheriff Preston Bohannon. He told her that I had been released from doctor at Bone and Joint Institute of South Ga. He told my sister [name redacted] the same thing.
“When my mother and sister called the doctor at Bone and Joint Institute of South Ga, he told both of them I needed surgery but he could do nothing until Sheriff Preston Bohannon signed off on paperwork he had faxed to Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept.
“I’m still walking around on a messed up foot that causes me pain everyday do [sic] to the fact Sheriff Preston Bohannon refused to let me have my surgery, lying to my mother and sister about doctor releasing me. I’ve been walking around on a hurt foot that wasn’t fixed for 8 months.
“I tried to get doctors’ records and send in with this paperwork but Appling Co. Detention Center as well as Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Dept. refused to have doctor fax my paperwork.”
Douglas Wooten murder charge details
It has been more than nine months since 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez was found shot dead in a house in Hazlehurst, Georgia, but there doesn’t appear to be any additional information about the shooting that wasn’t available at the time of Doug’s arrest.
From the Jeff Davis Ledger:
“We don’t know exactly what happened,” the Sheriff said of the shooting that left the Hispanic man dead. “We know that there were three guns in the vehicle we confiscated but we don’t know which gun was used in the shooting. Hopefully we’ll find out tomorrow….” when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has results of the autopsy on the victim.
Sheriff Bohannon said one of his officers arrived at the scene three minutes after receiving a call concerning the shooting and when the officer arrived the victim was already deceased inside the home.
Here are the official statements from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including the update after Doug turned himself in:
GBI Makes Arrests in Jeff Davis County Homicide
Hazlehurst, GA (January 5, 2021) – On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the GBI arrested Kegan B. Bennett, 39, of Hazlehurst, for Felony Murder, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery; Denver L. Wooten, 18, of Hazlehurst, for Felony Murder, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery; and Verlyttia Ivory, 32, of Hazlehurst, for Felony Murder, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree. An arrest warrant has been issued for Douglas L. Wooten, 39, of Hazlehurst, for Felony Murder, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree, who is currently wanted by police (photo attached). These arrests are in connection to the death of Marcos Ramirez.
On Monday, January 4, 2021, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21 Mark Hall Drive regarding a call of someone having been shot. Upon arrival, deputies found Marcos Ramirez, 54, deceased due to gunshot wounds. Ramirez’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Douglas Wooten is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 375-6600. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
UPDATE January 7
Douglas Wooten turned himself in to authorities today in Hazlehurst. He was booked into the Jeff Davis County Jail.
There are numerous reports that 18-year-old Denver Wooten, who was also arrested, is Doug’s son. According to Facebook posts made by friends and family after the arrest, 32-year-old Verlyttia Ivory was Doug’s girlfriend.
It’s unclear what the Cruelty to Children charges are due to. There are mixed reports online, including claims that a child was present in the house where the man was shot. There are also claims that Doug had his young daughter in his vehicle at the time of the alleged home invasion and murder.
Doug’s murder arrest came almost exactly one month after he was arrested for DUI. It’s also the second felony arrest of someone who appeared with Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiance.
Angela’s daughter Scottie Deem received three 20-year prison sentences to be served concurrently after pleading guilty to three counts of child molestation in early 2019. Scottie was released after serving just 15 months.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com