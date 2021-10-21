On January 17, 2021, 23-year-old TikToker Mary Anne Oliver-Snow (@yandere.freak, @feral.yandere, SnowtheSaltQueen) accidentally killed their friend Helen Rose Hastings when they fired a gun that they thought was unloaded. They charged with manslaughter the next day and released on $20,000 bond. An evidence exchange was scheduled for today, October 21, 2021.
According to the court filing charging them with manslaughter, Mary Anne “did then and there unlawfully, recklessly cause the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.” Helen died the next day.
Mary Anne told police via an “audio-recorded statement describing the event” they had known Helen for years and had even been living with them for a couple of months prior to their killing. The night of Helen’s death several of the girls’ friends were over at Mary Anne’s Houston home watching Gotham and drinking.
This inspired Mary Anne to tell their friends that they had a gun like the Penguin had on the show. They got out a gun that they said an ex-boyfriend at left at their house. Mary Anne claims Helen told them “‘Ooooh shoot me.’ As they were laughing the Defendant said ‘Oh ok,’ and said it went off.”
After they accidentally killed Helen, Mary Anne, who had built a following as a cosplayer, continued to make TikToks for nine monthswhere they can be seen wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet, suggesting they may be on house arrest. Some of their TikToks are quite macabre and involve fake blood spatters in the background and references to violence.
@feral.yandere
ICP is one of my favorite bands, whats your favorite song from them?
Mary Anne has since deleted their main TikTok account, which had amassed 1.6 million followers. For a while, their manslaughter charge for killing their friend was widely unknown. Towards the end of September, however, people started to find out about the killing and dueting her videos, like the one in the YouTube video above.
On September 28, 2021 Mary Anne made their TikTok private, and it is now deleted. Their Instagram account @yandere.freak still exists, but is now private.
Helen was a first-year student at Oberlin College in Ohio. They were planning to study neuroscience, psychology, and art and their goal was to help treat misophonia, which is a condition where certain sounds can be deeply uncomfortable and troubling.
Zach Gerson wrote about Helen in the Oberlin Review “Helen had this really bubbly, really energetic personality and a good sense of humor.”
Another friend, Noelle Lara, wrote: “I was grateful to have both empathy and excitement from (them). To top it all off, (they) did it while having the cutest llama socks you would find. (They) generally just had a great fashion sense. Thank you Helen for being a first friend. This won’t be the last time we celebrate you.”