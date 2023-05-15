90 DAY FIANCE Jordan Mason felony arrest details EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise star Jordan Mason is furious when an anonymous voice message reveals that her Caribbean bae Everton might be captaining another lady’s vessel in his spare time. However, it seems Jordan should be the one worried about secrets coming out!
As Starcasm previously reported, Jordan was married and divorced after she met Everton more than 12 years ago. It’s unclear if Everton is aware of the marriage — but viewers certainly aren’t.
In addition to Jordan’s marriage, there’s also the fact that she was arrested in 2011. For two felonies!
According to Texas jail and court documents, Jordan was charged with two felony counts of tampering with a witness stemming from an incident in March of 2011.
The indictment states Jordan threatened a husband and wife, placing them in fear for their safety and the safety of their family, “with intent to influence the said [witnesses] to withhold, abstain from or discontinue in said official proceeding.” (There are details about the “said official proceeding” below.)
Jordan pleaded nolo contendere (no contest) to the charges in January of 2012. The following month she was sentenced to 8 days in county jail, 5 years of community supervision, 400 hours of community service, a $1,500 fine, required drug testing, and more. The adjudication of guilt was deferred, reliant upon Jordan’s completion of the terms of her sentence.
There was a motion filed for early release from community supervision (probation) in August of 2014. In December of 2014, the court issued an order terminating Jordan’s community supervision. I assume the charges were dropped at that time.
What case was Jordan Mason tampering with witnesses for?
The witnesses that Jordan Mason allegedly tampered with were victims of a disturbing armed robbery. A Texas couple listed a TV for sale on Craigslist in May of 2010. They arranged a meeting with a prospective buyer at their home. The wife stayed in the house while the husband remained in the garage to meet the prospective buyer.
Multiple men arrived in a white SUV, and two men met the husband in the garage to look at the television. From court documents:
As soon as [the husband] showed the men the television, one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at [the husband’s] head. The other man also brandished a gun and closed the garage door. One of the men forced [the husband] into the house, while the other looked for [the wife].
The wife heard yelling and locked herself in a bathroom before calling 911. One of the men broke into the bathroom and led the woman at gunpoint to her husband’s upstairs office. The hands and feet of the husband and wife were bound with zip ties. More from the court document recap:
Suspect One received a phone call at this point and he directed the caller to “come around to the back.” [The husband] believed this meant “there was more, more of them, and someone was going to drive around the back with a truck to take everything.”
Suspect One told Suspect Two to go downstairs and then began “ripping out the TVs, the computer systems, laptops, everything . . . [and] started to go through all the drawers, all the cupboards . . . in the office.” A few minutes later, Suspect One’s phone began to ring again. Suddenly, police sirens could be heard closing in on the neighborhood, and Suspect One and Suspect Two ran out of the home, leaving the [couple] bound on the floor. They also left behind one of the guns. They took [the husband’s] wallet, which had been in the office.
One of the suspects attempted to hide on a neighbor’s roof before running off. He was later apprehended at a nearby gas station.
That suspect was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful restraint. He was facing additional prison time because he had previous convictions for the felony offenses of burglary of a habitation and theft.
The jury found [the man] guilty of all four offenses, found the enhancement paragraphs true, and sentenced him to fifty years’ confinement, to run concurrently. Each judgment contained a deadly weapon finding.
This man’s criminal case is the one that Jordan Mason was allegedly interfering with by threatening the husband and wife victims. It’s unclear what Jordan’s connection was/is with the defendant. The man is five years older than Jordan and his address is in the same town (Carrollton) as Jordan’s.
It’s unclear if Jordan’s arrest (or her marriage and divorce) will be brought up on the current season 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise. Tune in for new episodes airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC to find out!
