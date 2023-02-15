Teen Mom alum Gary Shirley is having surgery today. He shared a social media today (February 15, 2023) asking for prayers.
“Time for everyone’s favorite, Surgery. 😒 😢, I hate it I hate it I hate it,” Gary wrote.
Why is Gary Shirley having surgery today?
Gary’s having sinus surgery because has narrow passages. He says that the surgeon will also be “doing some other stuff in there. (No it’s not from the toot) 😂”
A year ago Gary had another kind of surgery: carpal tunnel, which went well. Kristina said at the time that she felt like she had a “baby boy to take care of and nurse back to health.”
Hopefully Gary’s sinus surgery will go as well as his carpel tunnel surgery.