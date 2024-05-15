90 DAY FIANCÉ Sophie’s mom Claire Cheshire full arrest details EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Claire Cheshire got arrested in Texas on Friday after she reportedly threatened her daughter, Sophie Cheshire, and also threatened harm to herself. Starcasm has obtained court documents from the case, and we can exclusively reveal everything that led to Claire’s arrest.
The criminal complaint, filed in Williamson County, Texas on Tuesday, indicates police arrested Claire after weeks of escalating tension with her daughter Sophie and Sophie’s roommate, a woman named Kaelin.
Sophie kicked Claire out in April
Sophie and her roommate reported to the police that Claire had been living with them for three months. “But due to the increase in aggressive behavior from Claire, we told her to leave the apartment on April 22nd, 2024.”
The issues between Claire and Sophie persisted after 54-year-old Claire got kicked out of the apartment. These escalating tensions were due in part to Claire having financial issues.
Sophie reported to the police that she had sent her mother $3,000 in the weeks after she left the apartment. Nevertheless, Claire kept contacting Sophie, demanding more money.
“Claire was threatening Sophie with committing suicide if she didn’t send her the money,” the officer states in the complaint. “One of the text messages that Claire sent to Sophie said: ‘Uber now I’m gonna come to your house and slick your f***ing throat f*** off.’”
This confirms the text message conversation between Claire and Sophie that was posted by Kiki and Kibbitz over the weekend.
The complaint states police issued Claire a Criminal Trespass Warning on May 8 and “a warrant for Claire’s arrest for Terroristic Threat Family Violence was applied for.”
Claire allegedly sent the threatening text messages the following day. Sophie called the police on May 9. An officer arrived at her apartment, and that is when Sophie provided the police with all of the information in the complaint, including the text messages.
“Sophie and Kaelin expressed concern and stated they were afraid and believed Claire is capable of doing what she said via text message,” the complaint states. the officer also points out that Claire was staying at a hotel located just four minutes from Sophie’s apartment.
The complaint makes no mention of Sophie’s husband, Rob Warne.
Claire Cheshire’s arrest on May 10
Sophie spoke with the police on May 9, but they did not arrest Claire until the following day. According to the police reports from Claire’s arrest, it was actually Claire’s failure to communicate with Sophie led the police to track her down and serve the warrant.
A Round Rock police officer went to an Extended Stay America hotel for a “welfare concern” after a call from Sophie. “The caller stated she was concerned for her mother who has attempted suicide before because she is not able to get a hold of her.”
After the officer made contact with Claire at the hotel, he arrested her “for a nonjurisdiction warrant.” They took her into custody and booked her in the Williamson County Jail, setting her bond at $5,000.
As of the publication of this article, Claire remains in the custody of the Williamson County Jail. She has spent five nights there so far. The only upcoming docket entry and/or hearing for Claire’s court case is a “jail call” on May 17.
Claire not allowed to be near Sophie
If Claire ever manages to post her $5,000 bond, she will not be able to go near her daughter.
The bond stipulations for Claire state she cannot come within 200 yards of where Sophie lives or works. As one might expect, Claire is also not allowed to threaten or harass Sophie “by phone, written communication, digital communication, social media, in person, by third party, or by any other means.”
Claire is also prohibited from possessing or using “any alcohol, illegal drugs, or controlled substances” and must “submit to drug testing as directed by the Court.”
