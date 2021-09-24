Tom Girardi has reportedly been living in an assisted living facility, but yesterday Page Six reported that he spent time with a friend having lunch at an expensive restaurant. After he left he was asked by a reporter: “Did Erika know anything?”
Tom’s answer was simple, but devastating to the narrative threads Erika is weaving this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
“I think she does,” he said.
Last month on Watch What Happens Live, RHOBH cast-mate Lisa Rinna had a different opinion about what Erika may have known:
“Listen, I’ve known Erika a long time. I don’t think she knew anything,” Lisa said. “You tell me how she would know… Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel. I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f**king deal with it.”
On episode 11 of Season 11 of RHOBH, titled “Ice Queen of the Garcelle Beauvais directly asked Erika if she had and any “heads up” about Tom’s lawsuits. Erika firmly replied “No, I did not.”