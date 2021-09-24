RHOBH Bethenny Frankel says Tom Girardi owed her late fiancé $500k

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she knew about the legal and money troubles Tom Girardi was in for years because Tom owed her deceased fiancé Dennis Shields $500,000. Dennis died in 2018 from an overdose.
Wednesday on Bethenny’s podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Bethenny says she’s known for years that the lavish lifestyle Erika was living was an illusion, thanks to her late fiancé, who was another person Tom owed huge sums of money to.
Bethenny recalls watching Erika Jayne famously claim that she spent $45,000 a month on her “glam squad.” Bethenny, who is very wealthy in her own right (she sold her Skinnygirl liquor brand for a reported $100 million in 2011,) was shocked to hear that figure. The estimated $600k a year just on hair, makeup, and clothes seemed extreme to Bethenny.
“You know, I was like, that’s rolling really deep and that’s just a number that would be hard to sustain,” she said. “And Dennis said to me, ‘He doesn’t have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars, I know this other guy he owes $1.5 million. He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.'”
Photo via Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency