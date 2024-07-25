MILF MANOR’s Lanette West gets a no contact restraining order against Barby Garcia for alleged stalking

Just a few months ago Lanette West and Barry Garcia of TLC’s MILF Manor were on a press tour together. Now, Lanette has been granted an emergency no contact restraining order against Barby! How did we get here?

Lannette alleges that Barby has ” harassed, threatened, and terrorized me, along with several other cast mates from the show, via texts from numerous fake numbers, via IG posts, DMs, Reddit posts, and IG stories.”

“She has publicly divulged intimate details of my life shared with her in confidence including my mental health struggles, and threatened to sabotage my career, as well as my relationship with a well known rapper/musician,” Lanette continued.

The order was granted July 19, 2024, and Barby was served July 22. They have a court hearing for July 29, 2024.

Barby posted a response on her Instagram stories with a text overlay. Screenshot is from reddit user u/BazF91 on r/MILFManor.

She argues that she believes that the no contact order has been violated by Lanette posting the documents on Instagram.

Barby also posted a call for her followers to send her screenshots of what people are saying about her.











