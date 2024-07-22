We have some very sad news to report for fans of 16 and Pregnant. Season 5 mom Autumn Crittendon has reportedly passed away at the age of 27.
News of Autumn’s death was posted Sunday on Facebook by her older sister, Misty Crittendon.
“To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold,” Misty started her very long, very heartfelt tribute.
Some additional excerpts:
You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.
Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.. But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road.
I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren’t hiding back there, but they laid empty.. quiet.. I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief.. how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her. No way this is real life. It’s not real. Begging God to give you back to us.. I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long as I just stood there empty, broken, finally allowing myself a moment to fall apart while I knew the kids were okay and I was alone. I’ll hold that shirt close to my heart forever.
We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day.
I won’t let you down, Arnold. I will make you proud, I promise. Our lives will never be the same, half of me died with you yesterday and I honestly don’t know how I’m ever gonna truly recover from this. But I promise you I will love life in your honor.. These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.
I love you more than words can even come close. Rest Easy my beautiful angel, but seriously, don’t rest, come back. Wake me up.. I miss you so f***ing much dude. I wasn’t ready to lose you, none of us were. So come back. You’re not allowed to rest. Your big sister says so, so you gotta do it. Now I’m waiting, Arnold. Come on.
Misty shared another Facebook post in which she calls out a certain individual for causing Autumn’s death. The man was someone Autumn recently dated who has an extensive criminal record.
According to the man’s Facebook page, he married Autumn in October of 2020. Both Autumn and the man currently have “single” as their Facebook status.
We don’t have any additional details about how Autumn died, so I don’t want to include Misty’s allegations. However, I will share an excerpt from that post:
YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f***ing friend.
UPDATE – Heavy spoke with the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and confirmed that Autumn Oxley recently passed away. (Autumn changed her last name to Oxley after a previous marriage.) The Medical Examiner was unable to provide any additional information at this time.
Autumn Crittendon on 16 & Pregnant
Autumn Crittendon appeared on the fifth season of 16 & Pregnant, along with her son Drake’s father, Dustin Franklin. For those needing a refresher, here is her episode summary from Wikipedia:
Autumn Crittendon (formerly Franklin and Oxley) is a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Richmond, Virginia, who is pregnant by boyfriend Dustin Franklin.
Prior to the birth, the episode focuses on Autumn’s concerns over the maturity of Dustin and his possible lack of fitness as a father, given that he is jobless and a regular marijuana smoker.
Things come to a head when Dustin states that he will not give up marijuana when the baby is born, creating a scene in a restaurant. In spite of that, he does get a job and pass a home drug test before the baby is born.
Drake LeSeuer Franklin is born healthy on December 17, 2013 and weighs 7 lb, 5 oz.
After the birth, the episode focuses on Autumn’s frustration at the complete lack of financial or logistical support for the baby by Dustin. This eventually leads to Autumn going to court to get child support from Dustin for Drake.
After welcoming her son Drake with dad Dustin on 16 & Pregnant, Autumn went on to have two more children – a girl and another boy. Drake is now 10 and his siblings are one-and-a-half and almost 5.
Our thoughts are with Autumn’s friends and family. We will update the post if we learn any additional information about Autumn’s passing.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com