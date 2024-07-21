Sunday, July 21, a new TLC show about clashing cultures debuts. Forbidden Love features couples from different religions and beliefs as they try make their worldviews mesh.
Elmer is a 23-year-old man who recently left his Amish community to build a family with his 34-year-old wife, Lindsey. At the start of the show, Lindsey is pregnant with their first child (daughter Layla) and is continuing to learn more about her new husband.
Lindsey thought that, with his sheltered background, he might be a little more innocent than other men. Contrary to that, Elmer’s background actually may have contributed to him developing a p*rn addiction. At least, that’s what he says.
In the following preview clip, Lindsey confronts Elmer about some searchers she found on his phone. She says Elmer’s been a bit obsessed for a while and used to watch p*rn 3-5 times a day. She remembers finding searched for “big b00b” stuff, and she’s “livi” because she thought they were past that.
She even says he would watch p*rn in a parking lot instead of going home to her!
Elmer explains it by claiming growing up Amish was “hard and opressing,” and life outside of the Amish community has been “overwhelming” for him.
Elmer spoke to Access Hollywood and gave some big updates about where they are now. He says his porn addiction is now under control and Lindsey no longer flosses for him! (He says she only flossed for him for the show!)
Elmer says he learned a lot about his wife’s life on the show that he had no idea about beforehand.
As for the addiction, Elmer says he’s “put things in place” to overcome that issue.
Unfortunately, Elmer has not yet had contact with his family, and they haven’t even acknowledged that they have a grandchild.
“It’s something where you’ve got to get used it it,” Elmer says. “I could be sitting here crying about it but you know, things happen in life, and you can’t control it and you’ve got to make the best of every situation.”
Elmer does plan to “implement some of the Amishness” with his baby girl like teaching her German and some disciplinary things.
Forbidden Love airs Sundays at 10/9c.