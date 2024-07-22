During the Season 18 premiere episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis Bellino reveals that she met Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfirned John Janssen at Shannon’s favorite restaurant: The Quiet Woman!
Thanks to Shannon, The Quiet Woman has become a bit of a character on the show. Now, with this romance scandal it’s even more of a prominent figure of RHOC.
Alexis says she’s also had a liking for the restaurant for a while.
“I’ve been going there for over two decades,” Alexis said in the first episode of the season. She says they met on November 18, 2023.
“November 18 is the day that John Janssen walked into my life. I met John at Quiet Woman,” she explains in a confessional interview, referencing the infamous RHOC restaurant. “We tried to fight the feelings. After week two, John and I knew. That was it. Unfortunately, your heart wants what it wants. And here we are. Take us or leave us.”
She told The Daily Dish that two of her guy friends had taken her to the restaurant. On the show she said John just happened to walk in and sit at her booth. The rest is history.
The owners of The Quiet Woman confirmed that they’ve known Alexis for decades on an Instagram reel. “We ? you @alexis_bellino! We’ve known you for decades – you are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside,” the caption read. Alexis wrote back that she loved the staff back in a comment. It sounds like the Quiet Woman is #TeamAlexis in this fight, even though Shannon was the one who put them on a national stage.
The Reel can only been seen on their Reels section, but they followed up with a video clip of Shannon on Watch What Happens Live being asked if she’s the owner of The Quiet Woman.
“You might not own the restaurant, but you definitely own our hearts @shannonbeador! 🫶 Thank you for all of your QW love over the years! 💃🏼🥰 We LOVE you!” they wrote about Shannon. It should be noted that this clip can be seen from the main grid.
The Corona Del Mar restaurant is playing both sides here and they win because they now have so many curious Real Housewives viewers who want to eat at their establishment!
When and why did John Janssen break up with Shannon Beador?
After 3 1/2 years of dating, John Janssen broke up with Shannon just one week after shooting for Season 17 ended, in November 2022. Shannon was completely blindsided by the breakup, because she was under the impression that things were going well between them.
“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Shanon told People. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”
She says she’s never loved anyone the way she loved John Janssen.
John also gave People a statement at the time of their breakup: “I’ve been in pain over it. It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”
When did John Janssen start dating Alexis Bellino?
As Alexis stated above, she met John Janssen on November 18, 2023 and they fought for their feelings for “a week or two.”
Was Shannon dating John again before her DUI?
Last week Shannon told People she had reconciled with John before her September 2023 DUI, but they had kept their relationship a secret from the people in their lives.
“Both of us told everyone, ‘No, we’re not back together,’ but we were acting like we were back together,” Shannon told the publication.
“I think deep down, he and I both knew that it was never going to work. So, I wouldn’t say we were back together publicly, but we were together privately, for about six months.”
Alexis reacted to Shannon’s interview with People about dating John before her DUI with a text-based Instagram Reel.
She wrote in response to the article’s headline:
“I know whatever I’ll write I’ll be painted as the mean girl, but I’ll gladly take the public beating if it will calm the Storms. Shannon, your obsession with John needs to end.”
“I know my relationship with John has been a saving grace for you, as you have been eagerly mentioning our names in every interview in an effort to bypass all accountability for your arrest. I ask you with all sincerity to please stop exploiting us in your manipulative sympathy tour.”
Why did John Janssen sue Shannon?
In March 2024, John sued Shannon for $75,000 over money he says she borrowed for a facelift and didn’t pay back.
Shanon settled with John because she says the money it would cost more to fight it than to settle.
Since Alexis was with John at the time, this is the second lawsuit brought against Shannon Beador that Alexis has been on the sidelines of. Around the time she divorced her husband Jim Bellino, he sued Shannon and Tamra Judge over comments they made on a podcast.
Alexis and John are going strong!
Alexis has been sharing a plethora of loved-up photos of herself and John with messages about how they’re “meant to be” and are stronger despite people trying to tear them apart.
Would Alexis be on RHOC if she weren’t dating John?
Alexis told Braov’s The Daily Dish that she was already in negotiations to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County before she ran into John Janssen at The Quiet Woman.
She says she was planning on giving RHOC viewers “the single Alexis, ’cause I’ve always been the Christian wife doting on her husband and her three kids.”
“So, you know, unfortunately — but fortunately — John and I met and it took a whole different turn,’ she said. “But it was definitely in the works prior to John and I.”
Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9/8c.