Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder in Ohio

Caleb Flynn, a former contestant on American Idol (Season 12), has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, in Tipp City, Ohio. Authorities allege he shot her inside their home in the early hours of Feb. 16, 2026.

Police were dispatched to the Flynn residence around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call placed by Caleb Flynn claiming that someone had broken into the home and shot his wife while their two daughters were asleep. When officers arrived, Ashley was found inside the home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Tipp City police and court records.

Officers found two shell casings near the bed where Ashley lay. Investigators later determined that aspects of the scene may have been altered or staged, which led to evidence tampering charges against Flynn.

Flynn, age 39, was taken into custody several days after the killing and is facing multiple felony charges, including: murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence.

He has pled not guilty to all charges and is being held on a $2 million bond ahead of further court proceedings. Flynn’s defense attorney has publicly stated that Flynn plans to fight the charges and has expressed concern about what they describe as a “rush to judgment” by prosecutors.

Caleb Flynn first gained public attention more than a decade ago on American Idol Season 12, which aired in 2013. During his appearance on the show, he spoke highly of his wife, calling her the most important person in his life and expressing his deep love for her.

Ashley Flynn, age 37, was a mother of two and was remembered by friends, family, and her community as a warm, caring person. Local reports describe her as a dedicated volunteer, teacher, and middle-school volleyball coach whose life had a meaningful impact on those around her.