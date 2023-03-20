1000-LB SISTERS Michael Halterman files for divorce from Amy Slaton

It was reported late last month that 1,000-Lb Sisters couple Michael Halterman and Amy Slaton Halterman were headed for divorce, and now the legal process has officially begun.
According to court records, Michael filed for divorce on March 13. The next scheduled court date is March 22. It appears that both Amy and Michael have already retained legal representation as both have an attorney listed in the dockets.
Amy has reportedly already moved out of her and Michael’s home. She and her two children, Gage(2) and Glenn (8 months), are now living with her sister, Tammy Slaton.
Will 1,000-Lb Sisters Be Canceled?
The Sun was the first to report the divorce filing, and the site also revealed that a major reason for the split is whether or not the couple’s two children should be filmed for the show.
“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” a source tells The Sun. “They have been fighting over this for months.”
Some fans have expressed concerns that if the children aren’t allowed to film, 1,000-Lb Sisters may be canceled — either by TLC or by Amy. I can’t imagine that this would be the case, even if Michael and Amy’s children weren’t a part of the show.
1,000-Lb Sisters was a huge success before the children, as was Amy’s YouTube channel. It seems clear that Amy and Tammy (mostly Amy if you ask me) are more than enough to keep viewers interested and entertained.
Actually, the divorce and debate about filming the kids seems like a very compelling story line for next season! The Sun didn’t mention anything about whether or not Michael would be willing to continue filming. It’s also possible that producers (and/or Amy) might choose to cut Michael from the show completely. I suppose we will all have to wait and see what happens!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com