Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham in rehab on Saturday

Congratulations to 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton! The TLC star is officially off the market as she married Caleb Willingham on Saturday!
36-year-old Tammy and 39-year-old Caleb tied the knot at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy tells People. “I’m married now!”
Judging from the couple’s wedding photos, Tammy wore a white wedding gown, tiara and veil. Caleb wore a black suit. Tammy’s bouquet was sunflowers, and Caleb had a matching sunflower boutonniere.
People reports that there were roughly 30 friends and family in attendance at the ceremony, including Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton Halterman.
Here are a couple of the wedding photos shared by TLC on Instagram:
As TLC mentions in the gallery caption, fans will get to see Tammy and Caleb’s relationship develop (and eventually lead to the altar) when 1,000-Lb Sisters returns for a new season on January 17!
For those of you who are a bit impatient and want the quick scoop on #Calammy, they met in person at the Windsor Lane weight loss rehabilitation facility. After a bit of a whirlwind romance, Caleb popped the question with a parking lot proposal in October.
“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share,” a source close to Tammy told The Sun in early November. “They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”
The two have not tried to keep their relationship a secret. Here are Facebook posts from early October in which both of the lovebirds express their affection for each other:
The marriage comes after Tammy had an unpleasant experience in her prior relationship with “BBW (Big Beautiful Women) King” Jerry Sykes.
