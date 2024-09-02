| |

90 DAY FIANCÉ Tigerlily’s first marriage and divorce details

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Tigerlily first marriage ex-husband and divorce details

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily reveals on the show that she was previously married and has two children from the marriage.

Tigerlily says in her intro that she met someone when she was 30 years old and got pregnant. She decided to get married, but the marriage turned into what she called a “golden birdcage.”

41-year-old Tigerlily says the marriage eventually ended and the divorce dragged out for four years before being finalized.

Tigerlily’s first husband and marriage

According to court records, Tigerlily married her first husband Darren on June 28, 2013. She would have been roughly 31 at the time, which lines up with what she said in her intro.

Darren looks to be about 8 years older than Tigerlily. While they were married, Darren was the Executive Vice President of Global Business Development for Tidel, which is a provider of cash management systems and robbery deterrent products. In February of 2019, Darren was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

It’s interesting to note that a couple with the same first, middle, and last names as Tigerlily and Darren were sued for eviction in Dallas County District Court in 2014. In March of 2014, the court ruled the landlord was to “receive judgment for possession of property, back rent of $3,816.38, [court costs], and 5% interest.” It isn’t confirmed that this was Tigerlily and her first husband, but we are working on getting more information.

Also lining up with Tigerlily’s intro is the fact that she was pregnant when she and Darren got married in June of 2013. She gave birth to a baby boy in November of 2013.

Tigerlily and Darren welcomed their second child together, another boy, in February of 2017.

Tigerlily divorce details

Darren filed for divorce on June 24, 2021. A Notice of Non-Suit was filed by Darren on June 30, 2021 and the case was closed the same day.

On August 11, 2021, Tigerlily filed for divorce from Darren in Denton County District Court. According to the filing, the couple stopped living together as spouses in July of 2021.

A Joint Notice of Non-Suit was filed on February 16, 2022 by both parties. The case was closed the same day.

At this time we have been unable to find any other divorce records for the couple. We will continue to look and will be sure to update when we do!

Meanwhile, be sure to watch Tigerlily and Adnan’s fairytale romance and extravagant wedding on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days! New episodes air Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and are available to stream at the same time on Discovery+ and Max.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Anfisa says Jorge's car was repossessed
| |

VIDEO Anfisa says Jorge’s car was repossessed after he stopped making payments in June, plus more updates!

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava continues to live her life without husband Jorge Nava as he serves his two-and-a-half-year sentence for felony Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale in an Arizona prison. But, it seems that Jorge’s bad decisions continue to impact her life dramatically as she reveals in a new YouTube video that…

Paul Karine birthday party
|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Paul throws Karine a unicorn themed birthday party in Brazil

ByAsa Hawks

Before the 90 Days couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have had some issues in their relationship, but they are still together — both romantically and physically. Paul has been in Brazil since September, and he is currently with Karine in her hometown of Manaus where he threw his bride-to-be a unicorn-themed birthday bash to…

Before the 90 Days Jon and Rachel
| |

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Were Jon and Rachel already engaged? Did they have a GoFundMe campaign?

ByAsa Hawks

Before the 90 Days Season 2 couple Rachel Bear and Jon Walters have quite the story! Rachel, who is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, met Jon, from England, via a karaoke app that allows strangers to duet together. The two really hit it off in more than just a musical way, and soon they found themselves…

THE SINGLE LIFE Danielle built up a wall after Mohamed publicly shamed her about private issues
| | |

THE SINGLE LIFE Danielle built up a wall after Mohamed publicly shamed her about private issues

ByStarcasm Staff

During a 90 Day Fiancé tell-all in 2016, Danielle Mulling’s ex-husband Mohamed Jbali said awful things about Danielle’s private parts. It was an absolutely humiliating and cripplingly immature thing to do and unfortunately, his words hurt Danielle years later. On tonight’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle opened up to her friends that…

90 Day Fiance Mohamed and Danielle Facebook DMs
| | |

90 DAY FIANCE Danielle shares Mohamed Jbali’s mushy Facebook DMs before he came to the US

ByAsa Hawks

I’m really enjoying the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, but I will be the first to admit that I am going through some very serious Danielle and Mohamed withdrawl! Thankfully, Danielle has given us all a little DanMo bump with some screen-capped throwback Facebook messages between her and a VERY lovey-dovey…

90 Day Fiance Annie Nikki Antonio and David fight
|

90 DAY FIANCE Antonio says David’s fiancée Annie was a prostitute, stole money from Nikki

ByAsa Hawks

The story line for 90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan got a SERIOUS drama injection last night with the introduction of Antonio Ticer, who is the brother-in-law of David’s best bud (and patron) Chris Thieneman. But the drama escalated even further off screen as an angry Antonio took to Facebook to throw…