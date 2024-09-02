90 DAY FIANCÉ Tigerlily’s first marriage and divorce details

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily reveals on the show that she was previously married and has two children from the marriage.

Tigerlily says in her intro that she met someone when she was 30 years old and got pregnant. She decided to get married, but the marriage turned into what she called a “golden birdcage.”

41-year-old Tigerlily says the marriage eventually ended and the divorce dragged out for four years before being finalized.

Tigerlily’s first husband and marriage

According to court records, Tigerlily married her first husband Darren on June 28, 2013. She would have been roughly 31 at the time, which lines up with what she said in her intro.

Darren looks to be about 8 years older than Tigerlily. While they were married, Darren was the Executive Vice President of Global Business Development for Tidel, which is a provider of cash management systems and robbery deterrent products. In February of 2019, Darren was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

It’s interesting to note that a couple with the same first, middle, and last names as Tigerlily and Darren were sued for eviction in Dallas County District Court in 2014. In March of 2014, the court ruled the landlord was to “receive judgment for possession of property, back rent of $3,816.38, [court costs], and 5% interest.” It isn’t confirmed that this was Tigerlily and her first husband, but we are working on getting more information.

Also lining up with Tigerlily’s intro is the fact that she was pregnant when she and Darren got married in June of 2013. She gave birth to a baby boy in November of 2013.

Tigerlily and Darren welcomed their second child together, another boy, in February of 2017.

#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days features Tigerlily, an influencer with more than 700k Instagram followers. I've attached the official #90DayFiance bios for her and Adnan. Tap here for a VERY mild #BeforeThe90Days spoiler about the couple: https://t.co/dTjcgiidDt pic.twitter.com/EIc5d0gcxt — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 19, 2024

Tigerlily divorce details

Darren filed for divorce on June 24, 2021. A Notice of Non-Suit was filed by Darren on June 30, 2021 and the case was closed the same day.

On August 11, 2021, Tigerlily filed for divorce from Darren in Denton County District Court. According to the filing, the couple stopped living together as spouses in July of 2021.

A Joint Notice of Non-Suit was filed on February 16, 2022 by both parties. The case was closed the same day.

At this time we have been unable to find any other divorce records for the couple. We will continue to look and will be sure to update when we do!

