West Wilson wasn’t very emotional during the Season 10 SUMMER HOUSE reunion, says he took betablockers



West Wilson says he wasn’t emotionally reacting to hurting his friends because he took beta-blockers, a drug often prescribed for public speaking and social anxiety.

Season 10 reunion host Andy Cohen was the one who asked West about taking beta-blockers because he didn’t react when his friend Solomon broke down in tears.

“I didn’t expect to get this emotional about it,” Solomon said. “But just based off of what we’ve heard, I feel like I’m losing a brother.”

In fact, pretty much everyone except for Amanda and West were expressing emotions from sadness to anger about the confusing betrayals of Amanda and West.

Finally, Andy Cohen addressed the elephant in the room. “No offense, but are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what?” Andy asked.

West at first answered by saying that he just wanted to remain composed, but then confirmed: “I did take a beta blocker… I apologize that I don’t read emotional enough.”

Ciara Miller had another explanation: “Or you’re just a sociopath.”

#WestWilson #AmandaBatula