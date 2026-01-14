Why Tammy Slaton Wasn’t Amy’s Maid of Honor for her Second Wedding

Tammy Slaton was her sister Amy Slaton’s maid of honor for her first wedding to Michael Halterman in 2019, but not for her second marriage to Brian Lovvorn on Halloween of 2025.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy gets emotional when she asks her friend Lee Lee to be her maid of honor instead of her sister Tammy, who she hasn’t seen in 2 months.

“I’m sure Tammy’s gonna be pissed that she’s not my maid of honor, but I don’t give a s**t! …at the end of the day, this is my wedding. Why’s it gotta be Tammy, Tammy, Tammy? This ain’t about Tammy!”

The sisters had a falling out after they got into a severe argument at Tammy’s skin removal surgery in Pittsburgh.

Tammy has continued to do well since her life-changing weight loss after her 2022 gastric bypass surgery.

