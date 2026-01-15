Billy Corgan says pop stars are the “most satanic” in the music industry, mentions the time he met a shapeshifter

On a recent episode of his podcast The Magnificent Others, Billy shared his opinion: “In many cases, the most Satanic representation in music over the last 20 years has been the popstars. Because they are knowingly creating a false image, and they are servile to a false image to the point of jacking up their faces and voices, and deluding their audience that they’re someone that they’re not.”

He goes on to implicate the audience’s role in creating this false image. “The audience will reach a point of cognitive dissonance where they know that the person they want to believe in in an idolatrous way isn’t that person,” leading fans to “double down on the idolatry.”

Billy also divulged that he’d been contacted by high up levels of the government and asked to do things which led him to believe that some artists are taking a type of deal with the devil with the people who weld the most power in the world.

“Well, at different times, I’ve been approached by elements of the U.S. government to be involved in things that were just way above my pay grade. I’ve never talked about them in any depth publicly, but I’ve had experiences where I would find myself in a room with people and think, ‘Why are they talking to me?’ It was something out of like Eyes Wide Shut.”

The episode’s guest was Conrad Flynn, a writer and producer who runs a history-themed Substack called “The Flynn Effect,” which focuses on secret histories in entertainment, literature, politics, and tech. His expertise appears rooted in occult studies and cultural history.

He’s gained attention for appearances on high-profile shows, including a conversation with Billy Corgan exploring the intersections of rock music, occult influences, and Hollywood’s secret history and an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show discussing “The Occult, Kabbalah, the Antichrist’s Newest Manifestation.” He’s also working on an upcoming podcast about the history of rock and the occult called “Running with the Devil.”

When Flynn asked Corgan to explain how he go into these secretive high-up meetings, he refused to tell him. “ Because I haven’t talked about it. I can certainly talk about it in an ‘I was there’ kind of way.”

“It’s similar to when I talked about experiencing a shape shifter on Howard Stern,” Billy went on. “It became this thing where I was hunted in airports. ‘Please tell me the shapeshifter story!’”

“All I can say is I’ve experienced supernatural things,” he continued, “and I’ve experienced things where I’ve had elements of the US government reach out to me because they somehow want to hook my influence, which is not that great, into whatever they’re after.”

“So, having had personal experience of this, and of course, there’s lots of other insinuations, and I certainly would say, sitting here quite openly, it seems very, very obvious to me that there are elements in popular music where people have been compromised knowingly, because they were offered kind of a Faustian bargain: ‘Pick door number one, and we’re going to push you to the moon.’”

“Because in music, and this certainly is my area of expertise, there are people who are protected. They get every benefit of that protection. I know it because I know the game, because I’ve lived it.”

“And, there are other people, where they decide to press a button and throw them off the ship. Right now, it might be because they’re engaging in bad behavior, and we talked a little bit about that. But in other cases, I think just because they won’t do the bidding that people want them to do.”

Billy’s Shapeshifter Story

Billy spoke about seeing a shapeshifter in 2017 on The Howard Stern Show: “Lets just say I was with somebody once, and I saw a transformation that I can’t explain.“

When Howard asked him to confirm that he saw a person transform into something other than human, Billy replied “Yes. I saw it.”

Howard’s cohost Robin Quivers then asked Billy if he was on drugs when he saw this transformation, but Billy insists that he was “totally sober.”

He said to “imagine you’re doing something and you turn around and there’s somebody else standing there.”

“A different human?” Howard asked.

“Sort of,” Billy replied. He said it’s hard to explain without going into detail, but he didn’t want to go into detail. He also said the person wouldn’t explain what had happened. He did say that it wasn’t a famous person.

He appeared on the show again in 2018, and, of course was asked to elaborate further. He told Howard that he would tell him the full “fantastical” story in private, but he did publicly reveal that the person was “naked” when it happened.

“Maybe I had a hallucination, but I saw what I saw. To question someone’s reality is a strange thing.”

