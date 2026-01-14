MUG SHOT Jake Martin, of DaddyOFive fame, arrested for hitting a teenager

Jake Martin, 23-year-old former child YouTube star of DaddyOFive fame, was arrested on December 28, 2025 for “malicious wounding” of a teen at a basketball game in Hedgesville, West Virginia.

Jake reportedly hit the victim in the face, and the teenager required hospitalization for their wounds.

He was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

DaddyOFive was a YouTube channel run by Mike Martin and his wife, Heather Martin (MommyOFive), that featured daily vlogs and “prank” videos involving their five children.

The “pranks” routinely involved parents fooling their kids into thinking they were in trouble, screaming and swearing at them, only to reveal, “It was just a prank,” as their children sobbed on camera. One particularly controversial video showed them “pranking” their children, Cody and Emma, by blaming them for spilling ink on the carpet, though the parents had planted the spill.

Parents Mike and Heather Martin were charged with two counts of child neglect in 2017, and they lost custody of two of their children, Cody and Emma.











