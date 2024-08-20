AMAZING! Tammy Slaton is officially down 500 lbs.

1,000 lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton has revealed she had hit the milestone of losing 500 lbs. since 2022. Her weight loss journey has been amazing, and she has kept going even after the tragic loss of her husband June 30. 2023.

Tammy didn’t scream this big number from the rooftops, instead it was hidden in a TikTok video she posted a few days ago. On an August 17, 2024 video Tammy lip-synced to Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” while reacting to a video of herself and six other fellow “weight loss warriors.”

In the video they are each sharing how much weight they’ve lost, and when Tammy steps on screen, it says “500.”

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all all my friends,” Tammy wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of each and every one of y’all. Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside. Never forget.”

She’s shed at least 60 pounds since December 2023, when she had lost a total of 440 lbs. Her highest weight was 725 lbs. before her weight loss surgery in July 2022.

It’s heartwarming to see Tammy reach such a huge goal that means so much for her wellbeing and over all health. She’s also show huge growth over the past few years as far as her attitude and managing her anger.

Tammy even addressed this big personality change in a February TikTok video “Before I went to rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean,” Tammy said at the time.

“I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more,” she added. “I value life now where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I’m just going with it.”

