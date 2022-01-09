16 & PREGNANT Whitney Purvis arrested for felony terroristic threats

16 and Pregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis has once again found herself in some legal trouble after being arrested recently in Georgia.
According to jail records, The 30-year-old former reality star was booked in Bartow County, Georgia on October 14. The charge is listed as felony terroristic threats and acts. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond. Her mug shot photo is included above.
Jail records indicate that the charge was from an incident on September 27, 2021. I’ve been unable to track down the court records given that it is the weekend, and that is all the information provided online.
Whitney seemed to be referencing the incident with a Facebook post on November 29:
One month and I’m so proud ✨ not to be cheesy but after two really rough years I’m finally starting to love and believe in myself again. I truly apologize if you’ve met me or had to deal with me during this toxic period. I was a really lost, hurt, angry and traumatized person with some pretty terrible coping mechanisms and didn’t know how to deal with any of what life what throwing at me. Never underestimate the power of therapy, self discipline and God. Time to finally grow and live up to my potential and learn to stop self sabotaging.
(and I lost 15 pounds, 15 more and I’m at my weight goal! 😅)
Earlier this week, Whitney shared a post that suggested she is still having issues with Weston Gosa, the father of her 12-year-old son Weston and 7-year-old son River. It was actually a repost of a text graphic, and Whitney highlighted the following portion:
Real $hit
Imagine your babydaddy being awarded full custody of y’alls kid.. and every time you say somethin that irritates him, you can’t see your kid again. As soon as you don’t agree to one thing, you can’t see your kid again. Imagine the kid being around the dad’s girlfriend, but when you want to get the kid it’s an issue with you having the kid around your boyfriend. Imagine being told NO, you cannot get or see your kid on a holiday or their birthday. Not because you’re not fit, but because the power isn’t in your hands.
Back in June, Whitney responded to someone talking about how difficult divorce can be. “Me and my children’s father separating is one of the hardest thing I’ve experienced,” she wrote. “It’s been since 2015 and I’m still not over it. I know I am better without him now but I’m still heartbroken.”
Whitney was a bit more succinct with a recent Instagram update. On December 26, she shared a photo with the message “F**k you 2021” written in lipstick. “Be nice to me, 2022,” she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.
It seemed like things were going OK between Whitney and Weston, at least as far as the law and the headlines go. The last post we shared about the troubled couple was in September of 2015. Whitney had just been arrested after allegedly breaking into Weston’s home and attacking him with a broom.
On a positive note, Whitney has started her own catering business! According to a recent Facebook post, she will be catering her first wedding on January 22. We wish her luck — on the catering and with eliminating self sabotage from her life.
