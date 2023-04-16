Which Kardashians attended Coachella 2023 and who decided to skip?

Every year the Kardashian Jenner crew causes a stir at the ultimate music festival Coachella.
Which of the famous family members were present in 2023, and who had better things to do? Read more below to see who was partying during weekend 1 (and with whom!)
Coachella
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held every year outside of Palm Springs, California and attracts a who’s-who of celebrities and concert goers every year since its inception in 1999.
Indio, CA is host to hundreds of musical guests and 2023 is no different. Headliners this year include some Kardashian-adjacent acts… which is probably why a few of the famous family members were spotted rocking out during the first weekend of the festival.
From Bad Bunny to Blink-182, see which artists drew the Kardashian crew this year, and which sisters opted for different plans…
Kardashians at Coachella
The Kardashians have a long history with Coachella, with various members of the family attending the show for nearly the last decade.
Nearly every Kar-Jenner has been to the festival, including its youngest members – North West was there in 2019 when her dad Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the Coachella Valley.
In years past it’s been all about their outfits – who was wearing what. This year however, the buzz is way more about which acts they attended during weekend 1… and what it could mean for their romantic lives.
Kourtney Kylie Kendall
The three confirmed Kardashian attendees were Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. All were spotted dancing the night away in the desert for the 2023 festival.
Kourtney Kardashian was an obvious choice, supporting her husband Travis Barker as he reunited with band members Blink-182 for a kick off concert to their upcoming world tour.
Turns out, it was Kourt’s first Blink-182 concert! Cute! It wont be her last show either, as she plans to join her husband for at least part of his reunion tour.
Kendall and Kylie are Coachella staples, so it wasn’t too big of a surprise that they were in attendance. It’s WHO they were caught jamming out to that is causing the most stir.
Bad Bunny, who opened the festival night one, has been linked romantically to Kendall Jenner for the past few months. The Jenner sisters were seen supporting the act, causing many to believe those dating rumors are true.
Which Kardashians skipped Coachella 2023?
Kim and Khloe, who have both attended in years prior, were not in attendance at Coachella 2023.
Kim Kardashian was at a concert however, it looks like she took some of the Kardashian kids and her close friends to see a Katy Perry concert instead.
North West even made an appearance on stage!
Khloe’s whereabouts aren’t totally clear, but it’s possible that she skipped because she spent the weekend working.
Which Kardashians will attend weekend two? We’ll have to wait and see!
