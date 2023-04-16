LPBW How you can stay at Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s vacation rental property

Former Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are renting out their cabin as a vacation rental, and we’ve got the details.
Find out how you and a crew of eight others can stay at the Roloff’s property in Central Oregon.
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff
Jeremy Roloff met Audrey Botti in January 2010. During this time he was a star on TLC’s Little People, Big World. The show has followed the lives of the Roloff family for 24 seasons, also featuring Jeremy’s other siblings Zach, Molly and Jacob Roloff.
Audrey and Jeremy’s 2014 wedding was filmed for their reality television series. In the Little People, Big World episode A Roloff Gets Married, you can see the pair join together on the property of Roloff Farms.
Turns out the couple also has a property of their own, but this one is for rent.
Spring River Cabin
Spring River Cabin is the Roloff’s vacation rental that comfortably sleeps 9 guests.
Looks like the couple has had the property for a while. Audrey and Jeremy put a year of renovations into the place before it was ready for guests to stay at.
As for why they want to undertake this venture in the first place, Jeremy explains on the rental website:
Why Jeremy Roloff chose Three Rivers
We used to live in Bend but moved back to the valley when we started having kids. We deeply missed Central Oregon, so I kept an eye on the area. When this property got listed, I pounced on it as the perfect opportunity to create a landing pad for all that Central Oregon has to offer. Fast forward a few years and we decided to list it for others to enjoy!
The inside looks spacious. The home boasts 2,961 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There is also a hot tub and sauna on site.
How to stay at Spring River Cabin
If you’ll be in Central Oregon soon, you can stay at the Roloff’s cabin. By booking dates on the website VRBO.com, you’ll be connected directly to Jeremy Roloff to discuss the details of your stay.
There is also a space for you to contact Jeremy with questions, though we suggest you stick to things directly related to their cabin rental.
The cost of Spring River Cabin is $412/night which will be a great income for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff… if they can keep it rented.
Located two minutes from the Deschutes River put-in, fifteen minutes from Mt. Bachelor, and five minutes from downtown Sunriver, you are at the heart of adventure and close to any activity you desire.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com