Siesta Key bad boy Pauly Paul Apostolides was arrested again in Florida on Sunday after twice being observed driving 70 miles per hour or more in a 40-mile-per-hour zone. He was later booked for DUI after taking a breathalyzer and registering almost double the legal limit.
According to the police report from the incident, Paul was driving a gray Mercedes with two adult passengers when he was observed traveling at 74mph in a 40mph zone on Beneva Road in Sarasota. “The vehicle then slowed and accelerated again, and this time reached 70mph in a 40mph zone,” reads the report. The observing officer then initiated a traffic stop.
When interacting with Paul, the officer “observed glassy eyes, slurred speech, he was disoriented when asked for his license, fumbling his wallet, and he could detect the odor of alcoholic beverage when he spoke.” In addition, the officer “saw three open containers with the rear seat passenger and could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
A different officer arrived on the scene to administer field sobriety tests, and his observations were similar. However, Pauly Paul was not worried — in the least. From the report:
When I spoke with Paul he stated to me that even if I pulled him out of the vehicle he will pass every test I have him do. When I asked Paul if he had been drinking he stated that obviously I can tell that he’s been drinking. Paul stated to me that he only had two drinks on the evening at a friend’s house and he will pass any test I do because he made sure to drink only enough to where he could pass the test.
The 31-year-old reality star even name dropped his show as part of his boasting! “Paul stated that he got pulled over about a year ago on Siesta Key and had to do go through Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises,” the officer adds.
As you (and the officer) could have easily guessed, Paul failed the field sobriety tests. He was cuffed and taken to Sarasota County jail without incident. Paul was observed for 20 minutes at the jail, then administered a breath test twice. He registered .151 and .157, which is almost double Florida’s legal limit of .08.
Paul was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and DUI with BAC .15 or higher. With the help of “Bad Boy Bail Bonds” (seriously), Paul posted his $240 bond and was released on Monday. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 8.
Of course, Paul immediately returned to Instagram to post a photo with alcohol:
Full Pauly Paul Apostolides arrest report narrative
“On 4/16/2023 I was on duty and in my fully marked patrol vehicle when I was dispatched to near the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Beneva Road to assist with a traffic stop. Upon arrival on scene I made contact with Deputy Luke Conklin who was the primary contact deputy.
“Deputy Luke Conklin #3490 stated he was on patrol and was turning north on Beneva Road from Clark Road. He stated he observed a gray Mercedes bearing FL tag MFGAMG traveling north on Beneva Road in front of him. He stated the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. He stated he paced the vehicle going north on Beneva Road traveling at 74mph in a 40mph zone. He stated the vehicle then slowed and accelerated again and this time reached 70mph in a 40mph zone. He stated at that time he initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle came to a stop just south of Bee Ridge Road in a parking lot on the east side of Beneva Road.
“Deputy Conklin stated he contacted the driver and two passengers in the vehicle. He identified the driver using his license as a Paul Apostolides, who was also the registered owner of the vehicle. Deputy Conklin told me when Paul spoke to him that he observed glassy eyes, slurred speech, he was disoriented when asked for his license, fumbling his wallet, and he could detect the odor of alcoholic beverage when he spoke. Deputy Conklin stated that in the vehicle he saw three open containers with the rear seat passenger and could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
“When I made contact with Paul I observed he had glassy bloodshot eyes, he was slightly slurring his speech, and I could detect the odor of alcoholic beverage when he spoke to me. I asked Paul to exit the vehicle and when he did he was unsteady and swaying while he spoke to me. Paul kept slurring his speech throughout the interaction and once he was free from the vehicle I could detect the odor of alcoholic beverage still remained strong once out of the vehicle.
“When I spoke with Paul he stated to me that even if I pulled him out of the vehicle he will pass every test I have him do. When I asked Paul if he had been drinking he stated that obviously I can tell that he’s been drinking. Paul stated to me that he only had two drinks on the evening at a friend’s house and he will pass any test I do because he made sure to drink only enough to where he could pass the test.
“Paul stated to me outside the vehicle that he had two mixed drinks about two hours prior to the traffic stop and he would be fine. Paul stated that he got pulled over about a year ago on Siesta Key and had to do go through Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises.
“Paul consented to SFSE’s and he stated he could do any exercise I had him do. Based on the results of those exercises and all my observations listed above Paul was placed under arrest for DUI. He was placed in metal hand restraints, double locked, searched, and secured in the rear of my patrol vehicle. I asked if he would submit to a breath test at the jail and he stated that he would. Paul was then transported to the Sarasota County jail without incident.
“Once at the jail I conducted the twenty-minute observation time in booking and then conducted the breath test as I am a certified operator through the FDLE. Before we did the test Paul asked if he could refuse and I read him Implied consent and he stated he understood but would do the test. Once I had him do the test the results were .151g/210L of breath and .157g/210L of breath.
“Paul was then booked into the jail under FSS 316.193(4) for DUI .15 or greater and 316.193(1A) for DUI. All the above events took place in Sarasota County and were recorded using my department issued Watchguard Camera system. Paul’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Jim’s Towing.
“Through the entire time and at the jail Paul kept asking me what would happen when he blew under the legal limit because he knew he was fine. Paul stated he knew he performed the exercises perfectly.”
Pauly Paul Apostolides arrests
This isn’t the first time Pauly Paul has found himself in trouble with the law. He has numerous prior arrests, although most of them are for either marijuana possession or compliance issues after being arrested for marijuana. (He does have the douchey distinction of being charged for using someone else’s handicapped parking placard.)
However, Paul appears to be an ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE when it comes to traffic infractions! Check out this screen cap of his court docket entries over the years:
We can always count on Pauly to be the life of the party 🙌 #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/nrXqHUMrAQ
— Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) March 2, 2018
