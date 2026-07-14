UNEXPECTED Emalee pregnant with 2nd child; still with Nate

Congratulations to Unexpected Season 6 couple Emalee and Nate as they just announced Emalee is pregnant with their second child — a baby girl due in February!

The couple made the pregnancy announcement with a gallery of photos on Instagram. One of the images included a positive pregnancy test. The other two photos featured the couple’s 3-year-old son Westley reading a book titled “I Am A Big Brother.”

“Oh hey baby sister, see you in February!!” Emalee captioned her gallery, adding the 🎀, 👼🏻, 💗 and 🍼 emoji.

“Girl dad come February!” Nate wrote in his gallery caption. “Baby Alden 2 🌸”

Neither Emalee nor Nate revealed any potential baby names.

For those Unexpected fans needing a bit of a refresher, you can check out Starcasm’s preseason profile post on the couple. Also, the “Emalee and Nate’s Relationship Journey So Far” video from TLC is included below.

Congratulations again to Emalee and Nate! It’s rare to see an Unexpected couple stay together, and we have our fingers crossed that these two are going to be a true happily ever after!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com