LOVE ISLAND Sincere Rhea’s Biological Father Speaks Out as Family Livestream Sparks Backlash

Sincere Rhea’s biological father is stepping forward to clarify his son’s family situation, and to defend the Love Island USA finalist amid growing controversy surrounding his relatives.

In a social media post, Frisco Rhea explained that Benjamin, the man who confronted Sincere during Family Day, is actually his stepfather. Benjamin has reportedly been married to Sincere’s mother since Sincere was young and helped raise him as his own.

“Shout out to Ben for stepping up and making him one of his own,” Frisco wrote.

Frisco also pushed back against the criticism surrounding his 25-year-old son, declaring that “Sincere has always been the prize” and arguing that people cannot control how their relatives behave.

“As long as my son can grow and prosper from this opportunity, shouldn’t you be happy for a 25-year-old?” he asked.

Frisco revealed that he was only 15 when Sincere was born. “Now I’m 40 and I’m watching my son on T.V.,” he wrote. “I’m proud to be his DAD!”

His statement arrives as Sincere’s family faces backlash over comments heard during a livestream hosted by his mother during the Season 8 finale.

While watching the results at a family gathering, relatives were heard comparing Carl and Aniya’s relationship to Shrek and Fiona, calling Aniya “clingy” and describing her second-place finish as “disgusting.” Someone also called Bryce and Trinity’s relationship “fake love,” while another voice made a disparaging comment about Trinity’s family. An uncle later congratulated Sincere before saying he “should have tapped it,” apparently referring to his relationship with Melanie.

Sincere’s mother has since defended herself, arguing that she could not control what other people said at the watch party.

“I was at a watch party. Me, not my son, not my husband, made any of those comments,” she responded, later adding that the statements came from someone else and were “nothing in my control.” One of Sincere’s cousins, however, subsequently identified himself as the person behind some of the comments and doubled down on his belief that Bryce and Trinity were motivated by the prize money.

The livestream controversy stands in sharp contrast to Benjamin’s appearance on Family Day. He traveled to Fiji and strongly criticized Sincere for repeatedly hurting Melanie, telling him that his actions were “unacceptable” and warning that he had “dropped the ball.”

Frisco’s post makes the family structure clearer: Benjamin is the stepfather who helped raise Sincere, while Frisco is his biological father. It also suggests that the adults in Sincere’s life have very different opinions about how he handled his relationship—and the public backlash that followed.