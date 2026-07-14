90 DAY FIANCÉ Shea’s ex-wife Nicole calls him a sh*tty cheater, reveals he was still married when she had his baby

The ex-wife of 90 Day Fiancé star Shea McGuire has not been holding back in comments shared on Facebook fan pages for the show.

In one thread, Nicole Hayden responded to a comment to clarify that Shea’s daughters featured on the show are not hers.

“I am not Allison’s mother. Lol. I’m Madison’s mother,” Nicole explained. “Which you all haven’t seen on the show at all because he doesn’t have anything to do with her cause he’s sh!tty.”

Another commenter asked Nicole why she was with Shea if he was so sh!tty. In her lengthy response, Shea answers the question and also reveals some details about her and Shea’s relationship timeline:

I was 21 when I met Shea. A single mother of a one year old beautiful little girl. He was 34, he was kind and considerate, helped with my little girl, spent plenty of money and seemed financially stable, knew how to have fun, AND married, but supposedly divorcing and already had divorce papers drawn up. For 8 months, he will tell you himself, I just went out and about with him. We weren’t sexually involved until I actually saw divorce papers.

He was fun. And I was young and looking to start a family with someone I loved…we clicked well and always had fun but he never would divorce his wife, even after I had a baby with him. It was a trauma bond for me, for YEARS and I bounced back and forth with him, without him…I had more children and we didn’t actually get married until 2021 when our daughter together was 15. And since the divorce I didn’t look back. We remained friends because we have a kid together, he tried things more than friends and I always shot him down…I want them to stay together. And happy. And I sincerely hope they do

#90DayFiance Shea McGuire described his ex-wife Nicole as "trouble" on the show, and it appears multiple police departments in Kentucky might agree. Check out Nicole's mugshots with a timeline of her arrests: https://t.co/OU20U2LlCl pic.twitter.com/5iScE1D0o1 — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 18, 2026

On another post, a commenter claimed Nicole only wanted to tell Anabelle what she and Shea had been up to because Nicole wasn’t getting what she wanted, not because she was the bigger person.

“I haven’t asked Shea for anything in so long that this is laughable,” Nicole replied. “And I sure as sh*t don’t want him.”

Nicole continued: “Not doing it to be a bigger person…doing it because he’s garbage and NO WOMAN deserves the manipulation and cheating that goes on in a relationship with him. Period.”

Later in the thread, Nicole brought up her and Shea’s daughter Madison again:

I haven’t slept with the man in YEARS. We have a daughter together. And I care about her. And the things she’s had and continues to have to go through because of her dad. True enough, mental health is a real thing in my world, but it’s nothing to make fun of. I pray you never have to experience half of what I have. Crazy, no. Emotionally unstable for a long time, yes I was. Clearly I had to be, to be with him and let him pop in and out of our lives for 15 years. I’II be “crazy” and I’ll still only see myself as my competition. I’m way better than I was yesterday, and it’s not over yet 💪🏻 Have a great day!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com