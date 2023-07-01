Congratulations are in order for former Unexpected mom Tyra Boisseau! Tyra gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on Friday!
Tyra teased her TikTok followers on Friday with a brief video clip of herself in the delivery room before the birth. “Well hows everyone elses friday going?” she captioned the clip, adding a smiley emoji.
@tyraboisseauu
Well hows everyone elses friday going? 😀
Tyra did a TikTok live stream after the baby was born, and there are numerous reports online that she said paying subscribers will be the first to see a photo of her newborn baby. Starcasm has not been able to confirm those reports, but Tyra has certainly been focused on monetizing her social media presence as much as possible.
Numerous screen captures from her live stream have been posted online, including this reddit image of Tyra enjoying some corn on the cob:
Tyra’s brother-in-law Dee Ragland revealed on Instagram that Tyra gave birth early Friday morning. After a commenter was critical of Tyra live streaming so soon after giving birth, Dee came to Tyra’s defense. “She had him at 6 this morning,” he revealed.
It doesn’t appear that the baby’s reported father, Alex Wilson, was present in the delivery room when Tyra went live. It’s unclear if he was there for the birth.
As fans of Unexpected are likely aware, Alex is the father of Tyra’s first child, daughter Layla. Alex later got his girlfriend Hanna pregnant, and she gave birth in between Tyra’s deliveries. Alex and Tyra appear to be split up yet again, but there has been no confirmation about that from her.
The birth of Tyra’s second child comes roughly one month after Tyra lost basically everything she owned in a house fire. Her sister, Tiarra, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Tyra, which managed to raise $8,255 of the $10,000 goal.
