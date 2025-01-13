|

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui returns to luxury real estate as CEO of Decisive Living alongside Dyuti Parruck

ByAshley Marie

Netflix breakout reality star Safa Siddiqui from Dubai Bling is making a major return to the world of business as CEO of luxury real estate group Decisive Living. The UAE-based company is spearhead alongside ‘Mr. Golden Visa,’ Dyuti Parruck.

Read more below…

Dubai Bling star appointed CEO of Decisive Living

Safa Siddiqui, fan favorite from Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, believes in having it all. Siddiqui, who had second daughter Ayana in 2022, is making a return to the world of luxury real estate – a market she took a step back from in 2019 to have her first daughter Alina.

Siddiqui will work alongside Dyuti Parruck at Decisive Living, part of a broader group of sister companies including Decisive Zone and Decisive Stay. As CEO and partner of the luxury real estate company, Safa will help connect elite investors with exclusive opportunities in Dubai based on her being a ‘celebrity endorser.’

Safa Siddiqui luxury real estate

One thing you may not know about the fashionable Dubai Bling star is her impressive business credentials. Safa Siddiqui moved from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates at 21 and established herself in the world of luxury real estate. Safa has an impressive portfolio managing high-profile deals in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Showing her Middle Eastern roots, the mother of two has made it clear that husband Fahad is still in charge of paying the bills, she’s just in it for the glory:

Whether controversial or not, I still believe it’s my husband’s duty to provide for our family, but I also thoroughly enjoy the financial independence my business brings. My husband says to me all the time, ‘Safa, you know, you don’t have to do this,’ but I just like the sense of purpose of building and success that really gives me drive.

Dyuti Parruck partner in luxury property company

Dyuti Parruck, ‘Mr. Golden Visa,’ will act as Safa’s partner at Deceiving Living. He believes in her influence as one of the most influential reality stars in the region.

Parruck hopes to attract wealth, global talent and investment to the Emirates.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui throws another epic party, this time for a 4 year old
| |

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui throws another epic party, this time for a 4 year old

ByAshley Marie

Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui knows how to party! See her epic mermaid extravaganza for 4 year old daughter Alina and get all the details here… Safa Siddiqui Safa Siddiqui is best known as the star of the Netflix reality docuseries Dubai Bling. The show, which premiered in 2022, has ran for 1 season but…

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui shows Vouge India her closet
|

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui shows Vouge India her closet

ByAshley Marie

Netflix Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui lets Vouge India into her closet and answers questions like which Birkin is her favorite from her massive collection. We’ve got photos from her closet, and the answers from her interview below. Keep reading for more… Safa Siddiqui Safa Siddiqui is best known as the star of Netflix reality…

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui welcomes daughter after surrogacy drama
| |

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui welcomes daughter after surrogacy drama

ByAshley Marie

Congratulations are in order for Dubai Bling‘s Safa Siddiqui! The Netflix star has given birth to her second daughter after a challenging journey documented in season one. Who is Safa Siddiqui? Safa Siddiqui is one of the cast members on Netflix Dubai Bling, a reality series which follows young, wealthy socialites living in Dubai. Safa…

DUBAI BLING Season 3 new cast member additions
| | | |

DUBAI BLING Season 3 new cast member additions

ByAshley Marie

Fans of Dubai Bling on Netflix are about to meet some new faces when season 3 drops on January 8, 2024. Keep reading to learn more about the Bling newbies and what they’re expected to bring to the story… Dubai Bling new cast members Dubai Bling from Netflix is a fan-favorite reality show that premiered…

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui gives fans weight loss tips after birth of baby #2
|

DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui gives fans weight loss tips after birth of baby #2

ByAshley Marie

Star of the hit Netflix reality series Dubai Bling Safa Siddiqui has bounced back after giving birth to her second child. Her fans are wondering how she did it, and Siddiqui is spilling the beans in an Instagram AMA centered all around her postpartum body! Safa Dubai One of the main storyline’s of season one…