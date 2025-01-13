DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui returns to luxury real estate as CEO of Decisive Living alongside Dyuti Parruck

Netflix breakout reality star Safa Siddiqui from Dubai Bling is making a major return to the world of business as CEO of luxury real estate group Decisive Living. The UAE-based company is spearhead alongside ‘Mr. Golden Visa,’ Dyuti Parruck.

Dubai Bling star appointed CEO of Decisive Living

Safa Siddiqui, fan favorite from Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, believes in having it all. Siddiqui, who had second daughter Ayana in 2022, is making a return to the world of luxury real estate – a market she took a step back from in 2019 to have her first daughter Alina.

Siddiqui will work alongside Dyuti Parruck at Decisive Living, part of a broader group of sister companies including Decisive Zone and Decisive Stay. As CEO and partner of the luxury real estate company, Safa will help connect elite investors with exclusive opportunities in Dubai based on her being a ‘celebrity endorser.’

One thing you may not know about the fashionable Dubai Bling star is her impressive business credentials. Safa Siddiqui moved from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates at 21 and established herself in the world of luxury real estate. Safa has an impressive portfolio managing high-profile deals in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Showing her Middle Eastern roots, the mother of two has made it clear that husband Fahad is still in charge of paying the bills, she’s just in it for the glory:

Whether controversial or not, I still believe it’s my husband’s duty to provide for our family, but I also thoroughly enjoy the financial independence my business brings. My husband says to me all the time, ‘Safa, you know, you don’t have to do this,’ but I just like the sense of purpose of building and success that really gives me drive.

Dyuti Parruck partner in luxury property company

Dyuti Parruck, ‘Mr. Golden Visa,’ will act as Safa’s partner at Deceiving Living. He believes in her influence as one of the most influential reality stars in the region.

Parruck hopes to attract wealth, global talent and investment to the Emirates.

