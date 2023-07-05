Former Unexpected mom Lexus Scheller is a big sister! Two times over!
Lexus’s mom Kelsey Scheller just announced on Instagram that she celebrated the Fourth of July by giving birth to twin boys.
“We had a memorable 4th of July this year!” Kelsey began her caption to a photo gallery chock full of twinses. “Never expected the twins would come this day but here we are welcoming Zayd & Zyln this morning!”
Here is the full gallery posted by Kelsey:
The birth of little Zayd and Zyln marks the end of what has been a difficult fertility struggle for 38-year-old Kelsey.
“This has been a long, hard journey,” Kelsey began her February pregnancy announcement. “Dealing with infertility is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through.”
Kelsey revealed that her battle to have another child lasted a decade and included three ectopic pregnancies and the loss of her fallopian tubes in 2019.
Kelsey started her IVF journey in September of 2022, and she got the news she was pregnant — WITH TWINS — less than four weeks later. She said at the time that she was due in August, so it seems the boys were at least a month early.
In April, Kelsey revealed that her boys would be named Zayd Shuler Dunbar/Taylor and Zyln Shuler Dunbar/Taylor. In our post about the names announcement, we shared some information on all of the last names — and why “Scheller” wasn’t included:
Kelsey Scheller’s maiden name is Kelsey Dunbar. Kelsey’s significant other (whom I assume is the biological father of the boys) is Maurice Shuler. OK, that just leaves Taylor.
While researching Maurice, I discovered that he recently filed to legally change his name from Maurice Marshall Shuler to Maurice Marshall Shuler/Taylor. The name change petition is still open, but Maurice has already started using the new name on Facebook.
Congratulations to Kelsey! If you’d like to send her congratulations, just click through to her Instagram via the embedded post above.
