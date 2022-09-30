UNEXPECTED Jason Korpi criminal case update EXCLUSIVE

We have an exclusive update on the criminal charges against Unexpected Season 5 dad Jason Korpi!
The last time we checked in on the case, Jason had cleared up a bench warrant for his arrest after he skipped out on his arraignment. Our update was in early June with Jason’s re-scheduled arraignment set for June 28.
Jason apparently decided to show up for this arraignment, and he pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges/violations against him. There was a trial management conference scheduled for August 30, but that was later canceled and moved to November 1. What that means is that there has been no significant development in the case.
For those needing a brief recap, Jason is facing four misdemeanor charges and seven violations stemming from an incident on February 26, 2022. In summary, Jason was allegedly driving while inebriated and with alcohol in his vehicle. It was dark and he was not using his headlights as he attempted to flee from a police officer on the scene. You can click here for all of the specific details.
The misdemeanor charges against Jason include disobeying an officer (class A misdemeanor), aggravated DUI (class A misdemeanor), driving with revoked/suspended license (class B misdemeanor) and DUI (class B misdemeanor).
The violations filed against Jason are transportation of alcohol by a minor, no registration, improper use of registration, headlights not in use when required, running a stop sign, reckless operation, and possession of tobacco by a minor.
Jason had at least two other arrests prior to the February incident. In May of 2019, Jason was initially charged with reckless operation of a vehicle. The charge was dropped to negligent driving before being filed. Jason was found guilty on November 5, 2019.
In July of 2021, Jason was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license. Jason was found guilty of driving with a revoked or suspended license in November of 2021 and fined an undisclosed amount.
Normally, a young person facing the kinds of charges that Jason is currently facing would likely have a great chance of receiving a stern warning and a slap on the wrist. But, given Jason’s previous charges and his nationally recognized HORRIBLE attitude, I’m guessing that prosecutors are not going to be taking it easy on him.
We will continue to monitor the case and update with any major developments (or lack thereof).
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com