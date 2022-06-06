UNEXPECTED Jason Korpi skipped his arraignment, warrant was issued

As Starcasm was the first to report, controversial Unexpected dad Jason Korpi is currently facing 11 charges stemming from a February 26 DUI arrest, during which Jason attempted to flee from police. We now have an exclusive update on the case.
Jason Korpi was scheduled for an arraignment on May 3. I spoke with a court representative on May 5 and was informed that there had been no updates to the case and no new hearings scheduled. It turns out that the likely reason for the lack of a new hearing date is because Jason was a no show for his arraignment!
A court rep tells Starcasm that Jason failed to appear for his arraignment on May 3. As a result, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jason remained a wanted man for more than two weeks. On May 19, a Notice of Cleared Default was posted, which means that the warrant was recalled. I do not know if the Notice was due to Jason contacting the court or an arrest. I assume it is the former.
A Bail Order was issued requiring Jason to appear at a rescheduled arraignment on June 28.
Currently, Jason is facing four misdemeanor charges and seven violations. The misdemeanors include disobeying an officer (class A misdemeanor), aggravated DUI (class A misdemeanor), driving with revoked/suspended license (class B misdemeanor) and DUI (class B misdemeanor). Click here for details on all of the charges from the court filings.
Jason had two prior arrests, which is pretty bad considering he is just 19 years old. Given his failure to appear at his arraignment, combined with his inevitable bad attitude when he does finally appear, Jason is unlikely to get off easy.
We will continue to monitor his case and share updates.
